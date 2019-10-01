Local softball team takes 3rd
NEWBERG — The Basin Bombers 12-under softball team finished third in the Newberg Fall Showdown over the weekend.
Brooklyn Nickerson went 2-for-3 with a double in one game, Sarah Estes went 8-for-12 on the weekend, Shea Butcher 5-for-6 for the weekend and Maggie Pizano 6-for-7 with four runs batted in. Pizano had a walk-off single in the quarterfinals.
In the circle, Caelyn Davis won twice and had 21 strike outs in 12 innings pitched, while McKenzie Dalton had 15 strike outs in her 10 innings pitched.
Tech’s Blue wins weekly honors
CORVALLIS — Oregon Tech Salyna Blue has been named Cascade Collegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Week for women’s soccer after her efforts helped the Hustlin’ Owls win twice, beating both the University of Providence and Carroll College.
The 5-foot-3 senior scored one goal, a game winner against Providence, had four assists to now lead the conference and NAIA with seven assists.
OIT hosts Blue-Gold Auction Oct. 12
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Auction to benefit student-athletes Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
All proceeds will be used toward facility upgrades, defer transportation costs and other expenses incurred by Tech athletes.
Individuals who cannot attend, or would rather make a direct contribution, can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Two shooting events over weekend
One shooting event has been scheduled for each day this weekend at the Bill Schlotes Klamath Sportsmans Park.
A steel challenge for center-fire and rim-fire handguns, as well as pistol caliber carbines, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Bill Mason Pistol Range. Setup begins at 8 a.m., registration an hour later and then the shoot.
The cost is $10.
For information, contact Charlie Halvorsen at 541-891-1566.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, there will be a USPSA match on the multipurpose range, and is for center-fire handguns only. Setup begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday, with registration an hour later.
The cost is $15.
For information, contact Jake Nelson at 541-887-0467.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of tracer and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
Pickleball classes Oct. 12-13
The next pickleball 101 class will be offfered Oct. 12, with Pickleball 102 set for Sunday, Oct. 13, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.