Wiles second in major golf tournament
SPOKANE, Wash. — Justin Wiles of Klamath Falls, representing the Running Y, tied for second at the Rosauers Open golf tournament over the weekend at the Indian Canyon Golf Course. Wiles tied with Jared Lambert of the Meadow Lake Golf Club.
Both finished at 14-under 199, the same score as Scott Erdman of the Oswego Lake Country Club, but Erman won the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Erdman’s 63 Sunday was the lowest round of the tournament.
Wiles finished with rounds of 66-67-66.
Klamath Falls team opens with win
WEST LINN — Klamath Falls opened play in the 14-under Babe Ruth baseball regional tournament with a 5-3 win over Calgary, Alberta, Monday. Nathan Baker and Hunter Schwenk pitched the win as the Klamath Falls overcame six errors.
Idle today, Klamath Falls plays again at noon Wednesday against a team from Montana.
Bennett golf tournament Saturday
The eighth annual Dennis Bennett Memorial golf tournament will be played Saturday, July 27, at Shield Crest Golf Course. Proceeds will be used to assist Klamath Basin families who encounter emergency medical needs.
Since the tournament started, more than $15,000 have been donated to Klamath youth sports programs and others in need of help.
Business owners in Klamath Falls, the family underwent large medical bills when Dennis, who lived in Klamath Falls for 45 years after a Major League Baseball career, suffered an emergency which required immediate funds for medical help.
Individuals who would like to donate to a raffle and/or auction should contact Vanessa at 541-891-8543, or Lisa at 541-882-8543.
OIT hosts volleyball camps
Oregon Tech will host youth, junior and elite volleyball camps Thursday through Saturday this week.
Youth and junior camps, which cost $80, will focus on fundamental techniques and rules of the game. The youth camp is for boys and girls in the fifth grade and younger, while the junior camp is for players in the sixth through eighth grades.
The elite camp, for players in high school, will have 20 hours of court instruction, and have 6-on-6 games.
Register for OIT camps at www.oregontechowls.com.
Clinton golf tournament is Aug. 17
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes, and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available at Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Volleyball officials seek new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
Football officials first meeting Aug. 17
The first rules meeting of the Klamath County Football Association to prepare for the upcoming season will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in room 32 at Mazama High School.
It is for new and returning officials.
For information, call 541-331-9071.
Unlimited Pheasants banquet Aug. 10
Unlimited Pheasants will host their 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farm lands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari, and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tier, Parker’s Rod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Five shooting events set for weekend
Five shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters training and practice session at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range.
For information, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
The second sporting clays of the month will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a round of 100 birds costs $23. For information, call Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
Then, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Klamath Posse will host a cowboy action shoot on the Bill Mason Pistol Range, using the rules and dress code of the Single Action Shooting Society. Setup is at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later. The cost is $10.
For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-2863.
Also at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, on the multipurpose range, there will be a pro-am match that employs handguns and pistol-caliber carbines. The cost is $10, and different classes of firearms are used. For information, contact Tom Malaby at 503-877-2545.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a defensive pistol match on the Bill Mason Pistol Range for center-fire handguns only, will take place. Setup is at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later. The cost is $10. For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.