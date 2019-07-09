Volleyball officials seek new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
OIT golf challenge set for Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Bennett golf tournament July 27
The eighth annual Dennis Bennett Memorial golf tournament will be played Saturday, July 27, at Shield Crest Golf Course. Proceeds will be used to assist Klamath Basin families who encounter emergency medical needs.
Since the tournament started, more than $15,000 have been donated to Klamath youth sports programs and others in need of help.
Business owners in Klamath Falls, the Bennetts underwent large medical bills when Dennis, who lived in Klamath Falls for 45 years after a Major League Baseball career, suffered an emergency which required immediate funds for medical help.
Individuals who would like to donate to a raffle and/or auction should contact Vanessa at 541-891-8543, or Lisa at 541-882-8543.
Classic soccer tryouts continue
Secondary Basin United fall classic soccer tryouts have started, and players unable to attend must contact Basin United at 541-273-1152, or at basinunited@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Boys tryouts are from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. All tryouts will be at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park. There is a $10 non-refundable tryout fee for players who did not attend earlier tryouts.
Players who make classic teams will have a $180 registration fee, along with a $35 player card fee. Players also will be responsible for purchase of their uniforms.
3 shooting events set for weekend
Three shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters training session at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range.
For information, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
The first sporting clays event of the month will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a round of 100 birds will cost $23. For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
The Klamath Cowboys will host an action shoot at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with setup at 8 a.m., and registration an hour later. The rules and dress code of the Single Action Shooting society will be used. The cost is $10.
For information, contact Dave Castor at 541-884-2611.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee.
Morales wins 1,500 title, again
EUGENE — Esperansa Morales won the girls 9-10 age division of the 1,500 at the annual TrackTown Youth League championships. Her time of four minutes, 57.03 seconds was the fastest among all girls, regardless of division, and was her third straight win at that distance.
Morales also won her age group 400 (68.58) and placed in the top 10 in the 100 and long jump.
Abbygale Beals won the girls 13-14 turbo javelin (83 feet, one inch), while Jordan Beals was third in the boys 11-12 turbo javelin (96-5). Both also competed in their respective 100-meter dash and long jump competitions.
Other Klamath Falls entries in the meet were Jackson Messman and Joshua Pope.
Bowman continue warmup shoots
The Kingsley Bowmen will continue to host their annual hunter warmup shooting event at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the group’s Anderson Avenue archery range. There will be 14 targets, seven paper animal and seven 3D.
Shoots will be hosted every Tuesday through Aug.6.
The cost is $3 per shoot for members, $5 for non-members.
For information, contact James Dean at 541-891-6073.
Pickleball classes this weekend
Pickleball 101 classes will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, with Sunday matches scheduled for Sunday, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.