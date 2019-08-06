OIT hosts softball camp Aug. 12-14
Oregon Tech’s final softball camps will be an all-skills camp Aug. 12-14. Both cost $125. The first session, from 9-11:30 a.m., is for players 7-12, while the second session, from 1-3:30 p.m., is for players 13-18.
Register online at www.oregontechowls.com, or contact coach Greg Stewart at 541-885-1629, or at greg.stewart@oit.edu.
All campers must bring appropriate gear (turf/tennis shows, softball pants, t-shirt, bat, glove, helmet, etc.
Bowmen host final warmup shoot
The Kingsley Bowmen will host their final hunter warmup shooting event at 6 p.m. today at the group’s Anderson Avenue archery range. There will be 14 targets, seven paper animal and seven 3D.
The cost is $3 per shoot for members, $5 for non-members.
For information, contact James Dean at 541-891-6073.
Pickleball classes set for weekend
A pickleball 101 class will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, with Pickleball 102 set for Sunday, both at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Clinton memorial golf tourney Aug. 17
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes, and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available at Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Soccer registrations continue this month
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues will continue through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergartners, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept. 20, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
Stampede youth rodeo to be Aug. 23
The Crater Lake Stampede youth rodeo is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with several other events scheduled during the day including suicide awareness events, games, a fry bread contest, concessions and a raffle.
Events are mutton bustin’ (children 6-under), stick barrels (children 6-under), barrels (divisions for 7-12 and 13-17 years old), calf riding (7-12 years old), steer riding (12-17 years old) and dummy roping (division for 7-under and 8-17 years old).
There also will be an Indian National Finals Rodeo slack performance at 3 p.m.
Call-ins will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 541-891-0194.
Volleyball officials seek new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
Football officials to meet Aug. 17
The first rules meeting of the Klamath County Football Association to prepare for the upcoming season will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in room 32 at Mazama High School.
It is for new and returning officials.
The first regular season meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Mazama High School.
For information, call 541-331-9071.
Tech golf tournament set for Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Unlimited Pheasants banquet Saturday
Unlimited Pheasants will host its 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farm lands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari, and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tire, Parker’s Rod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Basketball camp slated for Aug. 17-18
CHILOQUIN — Former Oregon Tech All-American Bobby Hunter will host a basketball skills camp from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 17-18 at the high school. Stretching, shooting, dribbling and defense will be featured. The cost is $150 per player, and there are only 15 spots available.
For information, contact Hunter at 916-752-6305.
3 shooting events set for the weekend
Three shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the first sporting clays event of the month as well as a Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters training session.
The sporting clays begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with registration before that. The cost is $23 for 100 birds. For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
The youth event, on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. For information, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Klamath Cowboys will host an action shooting using the rules and dress code of the Single Action Shooting Society. Setup begins at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later. The cost is $10.
For information, contact Dave Castor at 541-884-2611.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.
United Way golf tourney Sept. 14
The 20th annual United Way Community Golf challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, with a four-person scramble to begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $75 per player (Shield Crest members get a discount), and the field is limited to 100 players.
The cost includes cart, breakfast, lunch, golf balls and raffle tickets for more than $4,000 in prizes.
Event chairman Ray Martens says: “To celebrate our 20th anniversary, each team shall receive a free 20-foot length of string to help make those difficult putts. Mulligans also are available.”
All proceeds benefit the United Way and its 15 member social service agencies.
To register, or for more information, call the United Way at 541-882-5558.