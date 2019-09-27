OIT auction set for Oct. 12
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Auction to benefit student-athletes Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
All proceeds will be used toward facility upgrades, defer transportation costs and other expenses incurred by Tech athletes.
Individuals who cannot attend, or would rather make a direct contribution, can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Three shooting events this weekend
Three shooting events have been scheduled for Saturday at the Bill Schlotes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including a Jefferson State Shooting Association youth training and practice session at 9:30 a.m. on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range.
The cost is $10. For information, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0467.
The final sporting clays event of the season will take play at 9 a.m. Saturday, with registration 30 minutes before hand. A barbecue steak lunch will be offered at a nominal fee. The cost is $23 for 100 birds.
For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
Finally, the Klamath Cowboys will host an action shoot on the Bill Mason Pistol Range, with the rules and dress code of the Single Action Shooting Society being used. Setup begins at 8 a.m., registration an hour later and then the competition at 9:30 a.m.
The cost is $10. For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of tracer and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times..
Next pickleball classes Oct. 12-13
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
The next classes are Oct. 12-13.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Klamath Gun Club shoots Sundays
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge shoots summer hours
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group's course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.