Howard football camp begins today
The Craig Howard Memorial Football Camp is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park for players in the ninth through 12th grades. The cost is $50 per player.
Former Lost River player Nathan Chin is in charge of the camp named for former Oregon Tech head coach who also coached at Southern Oregon.
To register, call Chin at 701-430-9568, or go to craighowardcamps@gmail.com.
Clinton golf tournament Aug. 17
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes, and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available and Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Recreational soccer leagues adding players
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues have begun and run through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergarten does, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept.0, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
Volleyball officials seek new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
Football officials set to meet Sunday
The Klamath County Football Officials Association will host a meet and greet gathering at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Mia and Pia’s Pizzera.
The first rules meeting to prepare for the upcoming season will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in room 32 at Mazama High School.
Both events are for new and returning officials.
For information, call 541-331-9071.
Tech golf tournament to be played Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Bennett golf tournament to be July 27
The eighth annual Dennis Bennett Memorial golf tournament will be played Saturday, July 27, at Shield Crest Golf Course. Proceeds will be used to assist Klamath Basin families who encounter emergency medical needs.
Since the tournament started, more than $15,000 have been donated to Klamath youth sports programs and others in need of help.
Business owners in Klamath Falls, the Bennetts underwent large medical bills when Bennett, who lived in Klamath Falls for 45 years after a Major League Baseball career, suffered an emergency which required immediate funds for medical help.
Individuals who would like to donate to a raffle and/or auction should contact Vanessa at 541-891-8543, or Lisa at 541-882-8543.
Unlimited Pheasants plan Aug. 10 banquet
Unlimited Pheasants will host their 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farm lands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari,and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tier, Parker’sRod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Two shooting events set for weekend
Two shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park.
An action steel shoot on the Bill Mason Pistol Range is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Setup is at 8 a.m., with registration one hour later. The cost is $10, and the event is form center-fire handguns only.
For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a precision rifle match on the Richard Wickline600-yard Range, and the competition is for .22 rim-fire rifles only. The cost is $10, with juniors 19 and under free. Juniors 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Setup is at noon.
For information, contact Wally Klein at 541-281-0011.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.
Bowmen continue winter warmups
The Kingsley Bowmen will continue to host their annual hunter warmup shooting event at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the group’s Anderson Avenue archery range. There will be 14 targets, seven paper animal and seven 3D.
Shoots will be hosted every Tuesday through Aug.6.
The cost is $3 per shoot for members, $5 for non-members.
For information, contact James Dean at 541-891-6073.
Shooting group hosts monthly meeting
The Jefferson State Shooting Association will host its monthly business meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room off Spring Street at the Klamath County Museum. The gathering is open to all interested shooters.
Club hosts Wednesday, Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club, which shoots from 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of town on Wocas Road, as well as at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.