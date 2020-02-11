Oregon Tech athletes win honors
CORVALLIS — Oregon Tech’s Kristin Farrell and Danielle DeCastro both have been named Cascade Collegiate Conference weekly winners for their efforts this past weekend.
Farrell was named women’s basketball Player of the Week after she scored 44 points, and made 8-of-12 shots from behind the three-point arc. She had a career high 29 points in a win at Northwest Christian, to complete a weekend sweep of games which included a win at Corban.
DeCastro, meanwhile, was named women’s track Athlete of the Week following her win at the Bruin/Pilot indoor meet Sunday in an NAIA 3,000-meter national qualifying time of 10 minutes, 2.15 seconds. She beat dozens of NCAA Division I and Division II runners.
Pelican Education Foundation dodgeball
The Pelican Education Foundation is hosting a community-wide dodgeball tournament Saturday, April 25, at Klamath Union’s Pelican Court.
Registration is open, but is limited to the first 32 teams. The double-elimination tournament will be between teams of six-eight, comprised of players 16 and older. Registration costs $35. Teams can register at runsignup.com by searching the keywords “PEF Dodgeball.”
The tournament is PEF’s primary fundraiser for 2020.
Funding in 2019 included support for a third-grade drama program, a Native American storyteller for fourth-graders, flexible seating in fifth-grade classrooms, sixth-grade science supplies, an expanded Orchestra Academy for middle and high school students, media equipment at KU and seven college scholarships for graduating seniors.
Elk Foundation banquet Feb. 22
The Klamath Falls chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its 32nd annual banquet and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner served buffet style.
Dinner, membership, and either a hat or mug, is $70, with additional discounted ticket packages available. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For information, call Wendy at 541-331-1331. Tickets are available at Coastal, Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack, or at https://events.rmef.org/shop/klamathfalls.
Winter drop-in soccer underway
Winter drop-in soccer programs have started at Mike’s Fieldhouse.
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
For information, call 541-273-1152.
Spring soccer rec applications taken
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Concealed weapons classes set
TULELAKE — The Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes on the following dates: March 28, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a concealed weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County, though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
One must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit, and 50 rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30, but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St. Contact the police department at 530-667-5284 with additional questions.