OIT’s Fink claims top weekly honorsCORVALLIS — Oregon Tech senior Mitchell Fink has been named Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week following his efforts over the weekend to help the Hustlin’ Owls beat Northwest University and Evergreen State.
Fink scored 40 points against Northwest, and passed Ryan Fiegi for second place on the school’s career scoring list. He added another 29 points against ESC. He also had 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals in the two games, and was 24-for-48 shooting.
OIT plays at Corban and Northwest Christian this weekend before it comes home for its final five regular season games, starting Feb. 11 against Southern Oregon.
Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 22The Klamath Falls chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its 32nd annual banquet and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner served buffet style.
Dinner, membership and either a hat or mug is $70, with additional discounted ticket packages available. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For information, call Wendy at 541-331-1331. Tickets are available at Coastal, Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack, or at https://events.rmef.org/shop/klamathfalls.
Spring soccer recreational league
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Tulelake concealed carry weapons trainingTULELAKE — The Tulelake Police Department will hold concealed carry weapons classes at March 28, April 25 and June 6. All classes are at 9 a.m., and are open to the public.
The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a concealed weapons permit and is for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County, though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit and fifty rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30, but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St. For information, call 530-667-5284.