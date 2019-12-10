Pickleball classes moved this weekend
Pickleball 101 classes will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness Club, a change from the usual since holiday activities will use the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Non-members at Harbor Isles need to contact the club for costs. Current members play for no charge.
Pickleball 102 is set for 9 a.m. Sunday at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Flycasters to celebrate Christmas
Klamath Country Flycasters will celebrate Christmas at the Waffle Hut at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. After a happy hour, a prime rib dinner will be served. Following dinner, there will be a gift exchange and door prizes.
Northwest wins top team honor
CORVALLIS — Northwest University’s men’s basketball team has been named Cascade Collegiate Conference Team of the Week after the Eagles opened league play with wins over No. 17 Southern Friday and No. 1 Oregon Tech Saturday.
Ryan Ricks, who was named men’s basketball Player of the Week, hit a three-point basket with 3.8 seconds to play in NU’s 73-72 win over SOU, and then scored 28 points to help the Eagles upset OIT, 80-68.
Northwest returns to league play Dec. 20-21 at Corban and Northwest Christian.
Tech and SOU return to action the game week and host The College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Spring soccer registrations taken
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Drop-in soccer action now underway
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underway.
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Winter coed soccer set to begin
Winter coed adult soccer league play begins Monday, Jan. 6, and the season will run through Feb. 12, for a total of eight games. Games will be played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each day. The cost for the 7versus7 league, including a goalkeeper, is $50 per player, or $450 per team.
Teams will be limited to 18 players each.
Adult volleyball begins in January
An adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older begins Jan. 10, and will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.