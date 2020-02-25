Bowmen host annual Supershoot
The Kingsley Bowmen will host the annual Supershoot March 28-29 at the John Hancock Event Center at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. There will be 30 targets Saturday, and 20 Sunday. There also will be a long-distance money dot and raffles.
Early-bird registrations, which are due by March 15, are $30 for one day or $40 for both for a single shooter. A family pass is $50 for one day, and $60 for both days. Registrations on competition days will be $5 more for each category.
A registration is set for the night before the competition from 4-7 p.m., and from 6-8 a.m. Saturday (March 28), and 7-8 a.m. Sunday (March 29).
Shooting starts at 8:30 a.m. each day, and concessions will be available.
For information, call 541-892-4394.
Spring soccer registrations taken
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Gun club hosts Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge uses its winter hours
Winter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Youth drop-in soccer goes into March
Youth drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Tulelake hosts weapons permit classes
TULELAKE — The Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes at the department on the following dates: March 28, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a concealed weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County, though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
One must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit, and 50 rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30, but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St in Tulelake. Contact the department at 530-667-5284 with additional questions.