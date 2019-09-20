Pistol match set for this Sunday
The lone shooting event scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park in a defensive pistol match on the Bill Mason 50-yard Range.
Setup begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, registration begins an hour later and the match will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $10 and is for center-fire handguns only.
For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of tracer and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
OIT hosts its Blue-Gold Auction
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Auction to benefit student-athletes Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
All proceeds will be used toward facility upgrades, defer transportation costs and other expenses incurred by Tech athletes.
Individuals who cannot attend, or would rather make a direct contribution, can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
‘Just Talk’ golf tourney Sept. 28
Shield Crest Golf Course will host a charity pro-am tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and the tournament will be limited to the first 18 teams to register. To register, call the pro shop at 541-884-1493.
Benefits will go to the “Just Talk” program aimed at preventing suicide.
There also will be a continental breakfast and dinner available, along with a raffle. Raffle items will be accepted.
Hole sponsors are available by contacting Billy David at 541-810-0700 or billy.david@gmail,com, with corporate sponsorships available by calling 541-238-3223 or contacting christy.david@martashouse.org.
Gun club hosts Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Summer hours at Sheepy Ridge
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.