Flycasters host meeting tonight
Marc Williamson will share ideas on “How to Read Stillwaters” (such as Upper Klamath Lake) when the Klamath Country Flycasters meet at 6 p.m. today at the Waffle Hut.
Following dinner and a short business meeting, Williams will give his presentation and focus on the factors of depth and importance of sound and odor when fishing stillwaters.
All anglers are welcome.
Registrations for Snowflake Mile accepted
Registrations for the annual Snowflake Mile, which is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, now are being accepted, and will be taken through Friday, Nov. 29.
The one-mile run will start at the intersection of Spring and Main, continue down Main Street and finish at Veterans Memorial Park. Participants will be able to warm up at Modoc Field, but must be in front of the Klamath County Museum no later than 6:25 p.m.
Packet pickup and late registrations on race day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. race day at Asana Yoga and Sole, 1205 Klamath Ave.
A dropoff for sweats will be available in front of the museum until 6:25 p.m., and participants need to place them in a marked, personal bag. They will be available at the finish.
Runners and walkers 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration forms are available at Klamath Union High School, or at Asana. Information on cost and T-shirt is available on the form. Checks should be payable to KUHS, with all proceeds going to the school’s cross country and track and field teams.