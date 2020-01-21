Flycasters monthly meeting tonight
Klamath County Flycasters will meet at 6 p.m. today at the Waffle Hut. A brief business session, local fishing report and a raffle will follow a 6 p.m. dinner. Featured speakers Ralph Carestia and John Kruger will demonstrate fly-tying techniques.
All anglers are welcome.
Spring soccer registrations accepted
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Gun club holds Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Former OIT coach leads national group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Oregon Tech women’s soccer coach Kevin Sims has been named president of the United Soccer Coaches Association. Sims is the 72nd person named to the position.
Sims currently lives in Charlotte where he coaches at the Charlotte County Day School.
Adult volleyball league play continues
An adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older will continue to run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Sheepy Ridge continues winter hours
Winter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.