NAIA grants Owls forfeit against Maine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech officials were notified Friday that a formal request for a forfeit from the University of Maine Fort Kent was granted by the NAIA office. UMFK canceled on a nonleague game in November.
The win gave Tech 11 wins for the season, which could come into play when the final rankings are released in February and used for posturing in the final rankings and for seeding into the NAIA Division II men’s national basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., in March.
OIT offers Dec. 30 basketball camp
Oregon Tech basketball coaches Justin Parnell and Scott Meredith will host a free Hustlin’ Owls End of the Year basketball camp from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Danny Miles Court.
The camp is for boys and girls in the first through eighth grades, and will focus on fundamentals and skills development.
The camp is limited to the first 70 individuals, and campers can register online at OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com/. For questions, go to HustlinOwls@oit.edu.
Skating opportunities take place
A variety of skating opportunities will take place over the next two weeks at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
Open skates will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday over the next two weeks, with additional skates set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each week, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Family skates are from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, with family broomball at 4 p.m. several different days. Stick and puck hockey sessions are set for 6 p.m. on several days.
For a complete list of on-ice activities, go to klamathicesports.org, or call 541-850-5758.
Mazama to host junior cheer camp
Mazama will host its Little Viks Cheer Camp for basketball Jan. 13-16 at the high school cafeteria, and all participants will perform at halftime of the Vikings girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, against Hidden Valley.
Camp runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each night, and the $25 cost includes a camp T-shirt.
Preregistration is encouraged to ensure correct T-shirt sizes and now is open at the Mazama High School home page.
For questions, contact coach Kaci Mitchell at mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or call 541-883-5024.
Spring soccer registrations taken
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Youth soccer drop-in now underway
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underway.
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Winter coed soccer to begin Jan. 6
Winter coed adult soccer league play begins Monday, Jan. 6, and the season will run through Feb. 12, for a total of eight games. Games will be played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each day. The cost for the 7versus7 league, including a goalkeeper, is $50 per player, or $450 per team.
Teams will be limited to 18 players each.
Adult volleyball league begins Jan. 10
An adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older begins Jan. 10, and will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Gun club hosts Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge using its winter hours
Winter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.