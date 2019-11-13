Snowflake Mile applications now open
Registrations for the annual Snowflake Mile, which is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, now are being accepted, and will be taken through Friday, Nov. 29.
The one-mile run will start at the intersection of Spring and Main, continue down Main Street and finish at Veterans Memorial Park. Participants will be able to warm up at Modoc Field, but must be in front of the Klamath County Museum no later than 6:25 p.m.
Packet pickup and late registrations on race day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. race day at Asana Yoga and Sole, 1205 Klamath Ave.
A dropoff for sweats will be available in front of the museum until 6:25 p.m., and participants need to place them in a marked, personal bag. They will be available at the finish.
Runners and walkers 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration forms are available at Klamath Union High School, or at Asana. Information on cost and T-shirt is available on the form. Checks should be payable to KUHS, with all proceeds going to the school’s cross country and track and field teams.
Gun club hosts Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge continues its summer hours
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.