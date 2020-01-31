Pink OutOregon Tech hosts The Evergreen State in the 11th annual Pink Out basketball night with the women playing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and the men to follow, at Danny Miles Court.
The 2020 Pink Out event, sponsored by Sky Lakes Breast Health Services, aims to promote breast cancer awareness and honor victims of the disease, and the first 1,000 fans entering the venue will receive a 2020 Pink Out T-shirt.
“The Pink Out Game is a special event for our student-athletes and the Hustlin’ Owl fan base,” men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell said.
“The support we receive from the community certainly makes it an event we all look forward to every year. We feel very fortunate to be a part of an event that brings awareness to something that affects so many people.
“If you’ve never been out to a Pink Out Game, I strongly suggest you do.”
The event is an awareness event in honor of Martha Anne Dow, who served as the president of Oregon Tech from 1999-2007. The former president and Hustlin’ Owls basketball fan lost her battle with breast cancer Sept. 29, 2007.
She made lasting contributions to Oregon Tech.
The Center for Health Professions was her vision and today, it bears her name.
Dow envisioned this building as a place to provide opportunities for educating students in health professions, where they would learn how to support physicians in detecting disease, imaging the human body, and caring for patients in a multitude of settings and disciplines.
Ticket prices are:
Reserved Seating $15 ;
General Admission: Adult $10;
Family General Admission Pass: 2 Adults & 2 Under 18 $20;
Seniors, Alumni, Military $5 ;
K-12 Students $5 (Oregon Tech Students Free with ID), and
Children 5 and under free.
Purchase your tickets at OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com.
Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 22The Klamath Falls chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its 32nd annual banquet and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner served buffet style.
Dinner, membership and either a hat or mug is $70, with additional discounted ticket packages available. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For information, call Wendy at 541-331-1331. Tickets are available at Coastal, Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack, or at https://events.rmef.org/shop/klamathfalls.
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underwayYouth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18. Games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Volleyball leagueAn adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Spring soccer rec leagueRegular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
PickleballPickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Klamath Gun ClubThe Klamath Gun Club located on Wocus Road will be closed for winter during the months of January and February and re-open in March, 2020. We are looking forward to welcoming new and current members as well as the public interested in shooting trap and enjoying new trap machines. Cost of membership is $50 per year.
Sheepy Ridge winter hoursWinter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Tulelake concealed carry weapons trainingThe Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes at the Tulelake Police Department on the following dates: March 28, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a Concealed Weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
We do want to clarify that you must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit in California. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit and fifty rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30.00 but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St in Tulelake. Contact the police department at 530-667-5284 if you have any additional questions.