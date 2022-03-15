Downtown Klamath County Library
The downtown Klamath County Library has lots of activities for kids and teens while school is closed for spring break March 21 to 25:
For kids under 12:
Scavenger Hunt – Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. For ages 0-18.
Movie Marathon – Monday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a marathon of G- and PG-rated favorites.
Board Game Day – Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Play a variety of family board games.
Lego Challenge Day – Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get inspired by one of our build challenges, or create according to your own vision.
Puzzle Day – Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Do you sort by colors first, or find all the edge pieces first?
Wii Play – Friday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii titles.
And for teens 12-18:
Scavenger Hunt – Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. (For ages 0-18.)
Craft Day – Monday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Work on a variety of craft projects all day.
Sewing Projects – Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Take up a needle and thread and make an adorable mini plushie.
Game Day – Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Play with our collection of board games and card game.
DIY Perfume Workshop – Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 pm. Stop by and concoct your own personalized scent.
Binge Day – Friday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 pm. Let’s marathon our favorite shows. (We’ll bring the snacks.)
For more information, visit the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.