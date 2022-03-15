Downtown Klamath County Library

The downtown Klamath County Library has lots of activities for kids and teens while school is closed for spring break March 21 to 25:

For kids under 12:

Scavenger Hunt – Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. For ages 0-18.

Movie Marathon – Monday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a marathon of G- and PG-rated favorites.

Board Game Day – Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Play a variety of family board games.

Lego Challenge Day – Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get inspired by one of our build challenges, or create according to your own vision.

Puzzle Day – Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Do you sort by colors first, or find all the edge pieces first?

Wii Play – Friday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii titles.

And for teens 12-18:

Scavenger Hunt – Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. (For ages 0-18.)

Craft Day – Monday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Work on a variety of craft projects all day.

Sewing Projects – Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Take up a needle and thread and make an adorable mini plushie.

Game Day – Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Play with our collection of board games and card game.

DIY Perfume Workshop – Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 pm. Stop by and concoct your own personalized scent.

Binge Day – Friday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 pm. Let’s marathon our favorite shows. (We’ll bring the snacks.)

For more information, visit the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.

