Are you familiar with catch-and-release hunting? It’s a thing, but it’s not what you’re envisioning. No tranquilizer darts or nets or snares, just a thin line and a piece of metal — with or without meat.
“Species hunting,” or what I’ve always called the #SpeciesQuest involves going out and trying to catch as many species of fish as possible. The hunting moniker fits because it requires tons of research, stalking the quarry and honing the nuance of countless styles of fishing with a variety of gear, but unlike hunting, most species hunters release what they catch.
To outsiders, the #SpeciesQuest is unhinged. This strange cult in which I’ve become entangled sends anglers traipsing all over the world trying to catch obscure species of tiny fish few have ever heard of. Sure, we catch sharks and billfish, too, but many of us are perfectly content chasing minnows. You’ll hear “A species is a species,” over and over again if you spend any time with species hunters. Granted, I haven’t caught a billfish personally, but I’ve tried, and maybe someday that reality will come true. Meanwhile, I’ll keep piling up minnows and weird reef fish with a smile on my face.
Many readers find my obsession amusing. Cute. Trite, even. Others find it fringe. To the fishing community, it is quite foreign. Most anglers are specialists, fishing either for a handful of species, fishing one way (i.e., flyfishing) or some combination of the two. People going out and using countless methods for every fish imaginable is objectively abnormal in the fishing community, but it shouldn’t be. Species hunting is the most accessible form of fishing and stands to become the most popular outdoor hobby in the world. You might not have trophy game fish near you, but you undoubtedly have at least a dozen other fishes nearby.
Appeal
Birdwatching birthed species hunting.
Khaki-clad birdwatchers with safari hats and binoculars have long trekked through neighborhoods and national parks alike in search of winged creatures to mark down on their list.
Some of them were probably mistaken for peeping toms when, in fact, they were just peeping some toms (male turkeys, that is), but most people are familiar with the concept of birdwatching.
Most people are familiar with fishing, too, but swap out a guy in flip-flops and shorts with a 12-inch rod, crouching in an urban stream trying to catch minnows under a bridge popular with homeless people, and it’s sure to draw attention. I’ve lost count of how many times people have told me “There are no fish in there,” minutes before I proved them wrong with a fish the size of a finger and shattered their preconceived notions about what fishing is.
Yet, once people get past the initial shock, this unique flavor of fishing is more likely to capture the imagination of your everyday citizen than an expensive bass tournament or an erudite blue-ribbon trout stream.
Species hunting is for everyone because of its breadth and accessibility.
Humans love collecting and classifying and displaying accomplishment, as testified by 1.5 billion Instagram users (via Statista). Science has classified some 32,000 species of fish on planet Earth, a number which will continue to grow as we further map the depths of the ocean and study remote populations of small, commercially-unimportant fishes in remote streams and rivers. The overwhelming majority of those 32,000 species have no commercial or sport value and go completely unnoticed and unappreciated.
For every brook trout or smallmouth bass native to their East Coast stream, you have a white sucker, a school of central stonerollers, some mountain redbelly dace, five or six species of shiner, a pair of shorthead redhorse, five species of darters, two sculpins, some lampreys, a few madtoms, a fallfish, a channel catfish, several kinds of sunfish and an American eel. This diversity screams for attention and is just now receiving its due.
Game on
The industrial revolution birthed a middle class which, survival needs met, had the time and money to pursue happiness. This bourgeoisie, in turn, created all manner of ways to entertain itself, and the options are endless.
Though fishing is my passion, I also love to listen to audiobooks, watch television, cook, dine out, play basketball, work on home improvement projects and write. But I’ve discarded plenty of hobbies throughout the years, including video games.
Though I sort of outgrew them after college, I still remember how important video games were to me as a kid. Among my favorites was Pokémon. For a time, this was nerdy to admit, but I wasn’t alone in my obsession with this Japanese phenomenon.
Pokémon is the highest-grossing video game franchise of all time with more than $90 billion in sales. Mario has to be close, right? Not even. Super Mario Bros. is a distant second with $30 billion in sales. In fact, the next five highest-grossing franchises combined (Super Mario Bros, Call of Duty, Wii Sports, Pac-Man and Space Invaders, respectively) exceed Pokémon’s sales by less than 1 percent, according to visualcapitalist.com.
For readers unfamiliar, the point of Pokémon is to go around catching imaginary animals, training them and fighting them against one another with the ultimate goal of catching all Pokémon in existence within the fictional world.
The most popular video games of all time clearly strikes a chord with people the world over.
Since Michael Vick taught us dogfighting isn’t an acceptable outlet for Pokémon fans in the real world, species hunting seems like the best choice for all the Pokémon fans and their $90 billion of disposable income. Why not try catching every thing from dusky shiners to dusky sharks?
Getting started
As a child, a GameBoy and Pokémon cartridge cost you about $100.
You can get into species hunting for a fraction of that. You don’t need much to get started. No fly rod, reel, backing, flyline, tippet, flies or elitist clothing. No need for a bass boat and truck collectively worth more than my house. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars per trip with guides in Alaska or Costa Rica. With most species hunting, you just need an all-purpose spinning combo you can pick up, spool with line and pair with some basic tackle for less than $50.
Microfishing, that is chasing tiny fish on purpose, is even cheaper. I’ve introduced many people to microfishing with a three-foot length of fishing line tied to a stick and tipped with a tiny hook and rice-sized bait, a setup costing less than $1.
Summer is here, so why not enjoy the weather and try something new? Even the states with the fewest species of fish (Arizona, Nevada, Idaho and Utah) still have dozens of species you can go out and catch, so don’t stop at rainbow trout, largemouth bass and bluegill. There’s a whole world of fishes that, just like Pokémon, are begging you to catch them all.
For similar stories, read the author’s book, “Fishing Across America” which is available for preorder now at https://bit.ly/3MKucLp. Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.