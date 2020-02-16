LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and Southern California beat No. 11 Oregon State, 72-66, Friday night.
It’s the first loss for the Beavers this season against an unranked team and could prove costly in their quest to earn a top 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Kayla Overbeck halted a 9-0 Oregon State run with a basket in the lane for a 65-61 lead and, on USC’s next possession, Pili made 1-of-2 free throws for a five-point lead.
Oregon State had three chances at a basket until Pili secured the rebound and was fouled with 51.5 seconds left. She made both free throws to seal it.
Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12), which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year.
“They played great,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said of the Trojans in a postgame radio interview. “I mean that’s a good team, a lot of talent. Like we talked about before the game they’re young, but they’re talented.
“They’re really coming on and (Pili’s) a handful on the inside and they hit enough threes on the perimeter to keep us honest. Then we made a lot of mistakes with the ball.”
Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State (19-6, 7-6). Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12.
Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led, 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.
No. 11 Oregon State plays at UCLA Monday.