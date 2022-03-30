The Soroptimist's virtual auction, “For the Love of Spring,” will raise money to support the women and children of the Klamath Basin.
Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduations are all right around the corner, so why not let Soroptimist help make shopping easy while supporting a great cause. Items include unique experiences such as a get away trip to Windsor, California wine country, a guided fishing trip, or a pontoon boat experience; or considering a variety of creative and fun gift baskets like the “lazy day garden basket,” the “home is where the dog is basket,” and the “it’s Italian cooking basket.”
Soroptimist will help with great gift ideas while your winning bid supports women and children in our community. A local club of an international nonprofit service organization that creates opportunities and inspires actions that transform the lives of women and children in our greater Klamath Basin community.
Access all auction items at https://go.rallyup.com/springauction2022. Or, text LoveOfSpring22 to 855-202-2100 for a link to the virtual bidding site. Bidding on each package or item starts on April 1 and ends April 8 at 8 p.m. After bidding on an item for the first time, please be sure to “check out” to create your account and ensure your bid(s) are registered! Credit cards are only charged if you are the winning bidder.