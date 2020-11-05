There were no tears for the first day back to school in person for Mills Elementary students, according to Principal Fred Bartels.
Wearing a mask and a Mickey Mouse tie, Mills Elementary Principal Bartels cheerfully welcomed second-grader Bentley Kovitch and his mom, Katie Dasher, back to the campus for the afternoon session.
“I’m so glad you’re here!” Bartels told Kovitch. “I’ve missed you so much!”
Staff at Mills — as well as Conger, Roosevelt, and Pelican elementary schools — have been working on site since September. But the students were all at home, and the learning was entirely online.
Bartels, in his eighth year as principal, led Bentley and his mom on a tour of the second-grader's new classroom, where he found his name printed on an apple on the door.
“It is so wonderful to have them back,” Bartels said. “The school has just felt so empty the last two months with no kids, it just really has."
The return to school in-person was only for kindergarten through third grade students until next Thursday, Nov. 12, when fourth and fifth-graders will follow suit. Sixth-graders at Ponderosa Middle School are scheduled to return that day as well. Klamath County School District has different schedules for returning students to classrooms, and many have already returned.
Superintendent Paul Hillyer said on Wednesday that the district should know by early next week when seventh through 12th grade students could return to their classrooms. Hillyer said those grades could return as early as the week of Nov. 30,if county metrics can be met, and with guidance from Klamath County Public Health.
Bartels said the morning session on the first day at Mills Elementary went smoothly, aside from arrival times. The first couple days will be about getting students used to what it means to be at school during a global pandemic.
“Parents dropped off their kids. There were no tears,” Bartels said, “In fact, kids were happy to be back in school, parents were happy to drop their kids off.”
Many of the students in the Mills Neighborhood have more factors at play while they were distance learning from home. The neighborhood is one of the poorest in the city, Bartels said, and many families are concerned with having enough food on the table.
“I sat in on quite a few distance learning classes and it was hard for the teacher to compete with the television going on in the background and the little brother and sister and the dog and the cat. There’s just so much distraction at home,” Bartels said.
Bartels said with a substantial decrease in reporting of child abuse this year, according to Oregon Department of Human Services, it’s another good reason to have students back in the classroom.
“It just makes you wonder how many of these kids have been exposed to something they shouldn’t be exposed to,” Bartels said.
Bartels said teachers and staff are happy to have the children back, especially for the more individualized interactions they can get from having smaller class sizes with morning and afternoon sessions.
“Since we’re doing an a.m./p.m. session, it allows for half the group size,” he said, noting the school will follow the guideline of having 35 square feet per student.
As students lined up outside with their classmates, Bentley’s mom shared the family’s enthusiasm for his return to the classroom.
“It was a big surprise and he is so excited to be back to his school with his friends,” Dasher said. “It’s really the social aspect that’s the biggest thing."
Still, there won't be as many chances to socialize as before for the time being. Recess, assemblies, or group gatherings are not possible at this time.
“The kids have missed a lot of instruction in the last nine months, so really, we need to catch them up as much as possible,” Bartels said. “We’re really going to focus on the basics.”
Music class will look a little different, too, but only in that it will be delivered through synchronous, online technology.
“We’re going to continue to provide music to the kids but they’re not traveling to the music room and the music teacher isn’t traveling to the classroom,” Bartels said.
After Bentley and his classmates filed into the school on Thursday, second-grade teacher Ashley Netz showed students a new item on their desk to help them keep their supplies separate and safe.
“We have our own book bins,” Netz added. “This year it’s really important we’re not sharing our school supplies. Everybody has their own set of supplies.”
That’s just one of the new things about coming back to school for second-graders, part of a long list of changes the schools are making to make returning to school as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The classroom teacher goes over all of the new procedures on their first couple days of school so that the students really understand, we do school differently now than we did last year,” Bartels said. “There’s a lot of fear out there so we had to do a lot of communicating with families to let them know what precautions we’re taking to make sure that they know that they know that we’re taking this seriously and we want your kids to be safe.”