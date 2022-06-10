Shelley Trumbly, who operates Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy, with her pal, Opie. Trumbly started the equine facility in 2017 after wanting a place for individuals to find therapy outside of a clinical setting as well as additional opportunities for life skills and team-building trainings.
Solid Ground Equine-Assisted Activities & Therapy Center announced Friday it received a $20,500 program grant from The Ford Family Foundation.
Solid Ground provides animal-centered therapy to people from various walks of life, giving clients the opportunity to meet and interact with animals, which includes horse riding through the Equine Learning Program.
The Small Animal Learning Program provides an alternative option for youth who are unable to work with horses. This program mirrors the Equine Learning Program, but uses dwarf bunnies, pygmy goats, miniature donkeys, sheep and miniature horses.
The program focuses on the social, emotional and behavioral needs of youth, who learn how to care for and interact with the animals.
“We love serving our region’s youth here at Solid Ground,” Solid Ground executive director Shelley Trumbly said in a news release. “In our rural area, we lack both therapeutic and recreational outlets for young people. By providing small animal assisted activities and therapy, we are able to support the unique needs of youth in a fun-filled, outdoor environment.”