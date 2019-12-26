On a chilly November morning just to the south of Modoc Field and next to the baseball diamond, stands a single-level white clubhouse. Most of the red doors are locked, refusing to budge when pulled, except one.
Immediately inside is what looks like a locker room.
Old tattered couches are lined up in theatre-style seating facing a wall with chalk boards and white boards. Outdated workout equipment and a treadmill sit in a corner close to the door.
Up six or seven steps and through another set of red doors is Klamath Union’s compact wrestling room.
Red mats line the floors and walls. The heater hanging in one corner has the Pelican wrestling team dripping sweat.
This sweltering space is where Klamath Union senior Isaiah Franco has found respite.
Here, he is not an individual who moved from Fresno to Klamath Falls in the middle of his sophomore year. He doesn’t need to decide if he’s going to college, if he’ll wrestle there or if he’ll enlist in the military, or something else.
All he is, is Klamath Union’s most talented wrestler.
Franco, a 17-year-old senior, has been wrestling for seven years. He said he got into fights a lot when he was younger and started wrestling as a productive outlet for that energy.
“Wrestling is different from every sport,” he said. “That’s why I like it, because it’s just you on that mat. If you lose, everything’s on you. If you win, you take all the glory.
“Wrestling forms you to be a better person,” he continued. “It helped me be a better man because I learn challenges. It’s a very challenging sport. You think you have limits, but you pass them.”
Since moving to the Basin just two years ago, Franco’s already making his mark.
He said when he first got here, he wasn’t on many people’s radars when it came to wrestling. That changed at the state wrestling championships. He upset four opponents on his way to the semifinal match where he lost, finishing fourth in his weight class.
Now colleges are starting to take notice of him, too.
He’s been recruited by Kansas, California Fresno City, Franco says, though head wrestling coach Dave Coker keeps up with most of the recruitment stuff.
Franco has his sights set on one school in particular — Southern Oregon University, so he can stay close to his mom and younger brother who live in Klamath Falls.
After all, he first moved here to be with his mom.
“He came from a pretty hard situation,” Coker said. “Coming to Oregon, he really tried to get away from that, really choose that that wasn’t the life that he wanted.
“I think it goes a lot deeper. He’s not from a privileged family. He and I were talking the other day and he’s saying: ‘I’m so proud of my mom.’ His mom got him out of that situation.”
Now that he’s here and establishing dominance on the mat, he’ll need to impress this season if he’s going to get the recruiting attention he wants.
Already this season, he won the title in his weight class at the Dan Vidlack Invitational at Hidden Valley, as well as the Northeast Classic at Modoc, and placed second at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff this past weekend.
Being a standout is somewhat new for Franco. His school in Fresno was dominant, he said. He’s had to step into a new role as a leader on the team and someone his younger or less experienced teammates can look up to.
“It feels good to be a role model to younger wrestlers and underclassmen and just helping them out,” he said.
Coker calls him a natural.
“He has been a great role model and example on our team,” the coach said. “He’s brought a different level of wrestling to our room. I think kids respect him. It’s just been fun having him.
“He leads by example. He’s not more of that verbal-type leader, but when it comes to coming in and his work ethic and just teaching kids, helping kids learn. It’s nice, as a coach, to have someone like that in the room.”
In his new-found leadership role, he draws on something his old coach told him: “If you do something seven times, you remember 25%. If you teach somebody, you learn 50%. If you do something in a match, it’s 75%. If that person teaches someone else, it’s 100%.”
Franco appreciates the attention, saying it’s a testament to not just his talent, but the time, hard work and dedication he’s put in.
“Blood, sweat and tears literally,” he said. ”I’ve had broken noses, almost tore my Achille ...”
Now, all he needs is the right collegiate program to look his way.
“I think if he won a state championship, or even was in the finals this year, I think that would give college coaches more of a notice,” Coker said.
“I think competing in that finals match, there’s some tough kids in all the weight classes. If he goes and competes with those kids, I think a college coach would love to have him in their room.”
To get there, he needs daily competition at practice, a drill partner who can push him and challenge him to be better. While the Pelicans have people who can push him conditionally, they’re missing a challenge in Franco’s weight class.
“If he doesn’t have people in the room that are going to push him every day and battle with him on the mat, that’s going to be a struggle,” Coker said. “He’s so dominant with everybody we have in the room right now.”
Still, Coker knows colleges look for good foundations to build on and hopes he can provide that for Franco in his senior season.
“While I look at him as an amazing wrestler, I want him to have so much more than wrestling,” Coker said, “but if wrestling is a tool to get him to college, great. We’re going to go with that.”
