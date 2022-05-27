A small portion of Malheur County in Eastern Oregon is under quarantine to restrict the movement of poultry after bird flu was detected in neighboring Idaho.
The USDA requires states to impose a regional quarantine whenever there is a confirmed case of bird flu to keep from spreading the disease. The quarantined area must extend at least 10 kilometers around the infected property.
On May 19, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of bird flu in a backyard flock in Canyon County along the Idaho-Oregon border. Part of the quarantine reaches into Oregon, south of the farming community of Nyssa.
Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, said the quarantine will remain in place until responders can determine if there are any additional cases.
"We don't want those birds moving to somewhere else and potentially spreading the disease," Scholz said.
ODA has also established a regional quarantine in Lane County after bird flu was confirmed in a backyard poultry flock May 17. The quarantine extends from Eugene and Springfield north along Interstate 5 to Harrisburg and the Coburg Hills.
So far, Scholz said there have been no additional cases of bird flu found in the area.
"We've been doing a lot of sick bird calls," he said. "None of them have been influenza yet. That's been good news."
How long the quarantines last depends on whether officials confirm any more bird flu cases, Scholz said. ODA conducts two rounds of surveillance which can take up to several weeks, though Scholz added the Malheur County quarantine is smaller geographically and in a more lightly populated area.
Scholz said he anticipated bird flu would arrive in Oregon after a bald eagle in British Columbia tested positive in March. Oregon, Washington and Idaho are all part of the Pacific Flyway, a major north-south route for migrating birds and waterfowl.
"We weren't sure what that timeframe was going to be, whether it was this spring or next fall," he said.
While Oregon has seen relatively fewer cases compared to Washington and Idaho, Scholz said those birds are still on the move, carrying a risk of more infections.
He urged poultry producers and backyard flock owners to increase their awareness and biosecurity. The biggest concern is preventing domestic birds from being in close contact with wild waterfowl that might be carrying the virus, which can be brought back and introduced to the rest of the flock.
Unless cases are handled quickly at the local level, Scholz said they can lead to larger outbreaks that could impact U.S. exports of poultry.
"We've been doing a lot of outreach for several months now," he said. "The key to preventing this disease is implementing good biosecurity in these poultry flocks."