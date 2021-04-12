Here are the Skyline Volleyball All-League selections.
Note: Due to ties, we had Co-POY, Co-COY and 7 on the All defensive team.
Co-coaches of the year were Brian Palmer of Henley and John Downey of Mazama.
Co-players of the year were Ellie Niehus, Henley, and Bridget Fenner, Mazama.
All-defensive team: Elle Niehus, Henley; Kaylea Rietdyk, Mazama; Raelyssa Goff, Phoenix; Abigail Kirkland, North Valley; Michaela Gaede, Klamath Union; Ella Baley, Mazama; Aaliyah Calarruda, Klamath Union.
First team: Elle Niehus, Henley; Bridget Fenner, Mazama; Grace Girdner, KU; Abigail Kirkland, North Valley; Josie Bolstad, Phoenix; Kaylea Rietdyk, Mazama.
Second team: Johanna DeVos, Hidden Valley; Isabelle Hill, Mazama; Kendal Hadwick, Henley; McKenzie Probst, Klamath Union; Mallory Menken, Mazama; Carli Moore, Henley.
Honorable mention: Ella Baley, Mazama; Ally Ellis, Phoenix; Teryn Powers, Hidden Valley; Lilly Cline, Henley; Avery Joyner, KU; Delani Parent, Phoenix; Bailey Bartlett, Henley; Hailee Gibson, Henley; Gillian Merhoff, KU; Samantha Hampton, KU; Madison Lewis, Phoenix; Marissa Smith, North Valley.