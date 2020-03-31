Individuals can now visit with a primary care physician in Klamath Falls without leaving their homes.
Sky Lakes Medical Center announced on Monday it has launched a new virtual visit called televisits at Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic and Cascades East Family Practice.
Patients can use a Smart Phone or camera-equipped computer or tablet to interact with care providers for a variety of medical needs.
Primary care providers are able to see patients and their medical history on side-by-side computers, according to a news release.
“These interviews are very similar to what we’d do in the clinic,” said Dr. Grant Niskanen, a family practice physician and a Sky Lakes vice president, in a news release. “We can judge their alertness, their respiration, apply diagnostic skills based on responses to questions, and provide education.
“The only thing we can’t do is a physical exam.”
Sky Lakes had been preparing for televisits prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the global outbreak has accelerated implementation of the program.
“There is an increasing need not only for physical separation but also the ability to see more patients, especially those who are at higher risk,” Niskanen said.
Patients can call their provider to find out if a televisit is appropriate. Televisit appointments, including “well visit” appointments, can often be done the same day they are requested, and are covered by insurance.
“I would encourage people to call their provider to get further guidance,” said Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes.
Learn more about the free application at Doxy.me.