Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic partially reopened Wednesday with minimum staff and no new appointments, with plans as of press time to fully reopen the clinic on Monday.
The clinic was closed Monday and Tuesday after a sudden increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests among staff, according to medical center officials. The closure allowed clinic leaders to complete contact tracing and take the necessary precautions to protect patients and the community. The clinic will close Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The plan is to reopen Monday after the office has been thoroughly cleaned and prepared for safe patient visits.
These announcements come on the heels of the medical center reaching capacity for the first time ever this week. A second isolation unit has been opened on the medical center’s second floor to handle the increased COVID-19 patient volume.
Special accommodations have been made to allow providers and staff to access the units without entering public space, officials said.