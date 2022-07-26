Sky Lakes President and CEO David Cauble announced Tuesday that Grant Niskanen has been named the new Sky Lakes Chief Medical Officer.
Niskanen is a long-time family practice physician in Klamath Falls, having served as the Sky Lakes Vice President of Medical Affairs since 2013 while also caring for patients at Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic.
“Dr. Niskanen is well-qualified, highly regarded by the medical staff, has a reputation of dedication to patients and a history of commitment to our community,” Cauble said. “I am excited to have his expertise in this new expanded role on the executive team.”
Cauble said that as the organization’s Chief Medical Officer, Niskanen will have additional oversight responsibilities including Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, Cascades East Family Practice and other Sky Lakes departments. While he transitions into his new position, his practice will be transferred to other providers.
Cauble said that the role of Chief Medical Officer is a new one for Sky Lakes, bringing increased focus and attention to the organization’s quality and patient safety journey, care innovation, community health initiatives and the support and development of medical staff.
“I am looking forward to the challenge and being part of the future at Sky Lakes,” Niskanen said. “This is a particularly exciting time to be in healthcare and I believe my experience will be of immense value to this organization and our community.”
Niskanen completed his residency in 1996 at the Cascades East Family Practice program on the medical center campus. After practicing family medicine for 11 years in New Hampshire, he returned to Klamath Falls and established the medical center’s hospitalist service in 2007, where he has since served as director.
Niskanen has created several patient-care services, while also designing and implementing a program that elevates the clinical practice of advance practice providers. He earned his medical degree in 1992 from George Washington School of Medicine in Washington D.C.
About Sky Lakes: Sky Lakes Medical Center is a community-owned, internationally accredited acute-care hospital located in Klamath Falls, Oregon. It is licensed for 176 beds and offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, a home health agency, primary care clinics and a variety of specialty physician clinics. The Sky Lakes family also includes the award-winning Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center and Cascades East Family Medicine Residency.