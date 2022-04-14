The Mt. Shasta Ski Park is seeking public input on the resort’s attempts to add a new chairlift, the Gray Butte, which would service higher elevation, challenging terrain and provide assess to the area’s backcountry.
“In order to receive the required permit to install a new lift on Gray Butte, the county (Siskiyou County) is requesting public input. We hope they hear the same support we hear from all of you,” Shasta Ski officials said in a statement.
Adding a new chairlift for downhill skiers and snowboarders has been discussed for years, but not happened. As proposed, the Gray Butte fixed quad lift will be the area’s longest with 14 towers and rise from a base elevation of 6,400-feet to a top elevation of 7,500-feet, an elevation gain of 1,154 vertical feet. The chair, with its 9-1/2-minute ride, will offer a long run of slightly more than three miles and access 88 acres of skiable, intermediate terrain on five new runs.
The project site is in an unincorporated area of Siskiyou County near the base of Mount Shasta, about six miles north of McCloud. Most of the proposed project is on Shasta Ski’s undeveloped property.
The project will be discussed at a public hearing for 9 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, in the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 311 Fourth St., Yreka. Comments can also be made by emailing planning@co.siskiyou.ca.us. For more information email richard@skipark.com.