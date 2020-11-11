Restrictions on restaurants, bars, and lodging are now in effect in Siskiyou County as COVID-19 case levels rise, and the first death attributed to the disease was reported by the county Tuesday.
The death is being linked to a “community acquired infection,” according to a Siskiyou County Public Health news release, which means there is no specific place where the origin of spread can be identified.
“It’s with great sadness that we announce that we have lost one of our community members to COVID-19. This news is devastating,” stated Shelly Davis, Director of Siskiyou County Public Health. “This pandemic is a historic public health challenge and our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community — our family and friends.”
The county also moved to California’s tier three, otherwise known as level orange, on Tuesday.
Under tier 3 requirements, some businesses will have to reduce the number of indoor customers. Angelica Cook, public information officer and educator for Siskiyou County Public Health, said bars would most likely be impacted the most by the tier change.
“If they follow the preventative measures ... then they’ll keep it from going to higher tiers, where we would eventually have to close,” Cook said.
Restrictions will also impact other establishments.
Place of worship, restaurants, gyms, museums and movie theaters can operate at just 50 percent of normal capacity or a max of 200 people, whichever is fewer. Hotels and lodging can open with modifications. Family entertainment business can open indoors with modifications, but at just a 25 percent capacity at bowling alleys.
Counties are required by the state to remain in a given tier for three consecutive weeks. In order to downgrade to a lower tier, counties must meet improved criteria for two consecutive weeks.
Siskiyou County has 51 active COVID-19 cases with five individuals hospitalized with the virus, according to Siskiyou County Public Health’s website. There have been 314 COVID-19 cases to date and 263 people have recovered from the virus. The website is updated daily with information regarding COVID-19.
Cook encouraged individuals to wear a mask and to social distance from others.
“Limit your social gatherings, even with family,” Cook said.
For COVID-19 testing information, inquire with the following organizations in the county: Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Anav Tribal Health Clinic, Karuk Tribal Health Clinics, Shasta Cascade Health (Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health), North Star Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Michael Z. Staszel, Yreka Immediate Care.