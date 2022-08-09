The Klamath County libraries’ Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series concludes with music by singer-songwriter Jessa Campbell.

Campbell is a multi-genre musical talent, performing with her children’s-music band Jessa Campbell & the Saplings as well as her Talking Heads tribute band, LDW, and a hip-hop band called Eastern Sunz. She’s toured with Wayne Newton and as a singer on Holland America Cruise Lines. Her musical accolades include a Parent’s Choice Award and Independent Music Award for her children’s music work.

