The Klamath County libraries’ Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series concludes with music by singer-songwriter Jessa Campbell.
Campbell is a multi-genre musical talent, performing with her children’s-music band Jessa Campbell & the Saplings as well as her Talking Heads tribute band, LDW, and a hip-hop band called Eastern Sunz. She’s toured with Wayne Newton and as a singer on Holland America Cruise Lines. Her musical accolades include a Parent’s Choice Award and Independent Music Award for her children’s music work.
Campbell will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St. in downtown Klamath Falls. After the show, attendees are invited to join a lunch across the street at the Klamath County courthouse. Performances at the downtown library will take place outdoors; bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
Campbell also will perform at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. First St. in Chiloquin.
Campbell will finish her tour of the county at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 with a visit to the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
This performances are for all ages, but 10 years old and younger need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.