Alisha Crebbin pours water into the coffeemaker and talks warmly about her family as the fresh brew percolates at her Klamath Falls home.
She breaks out mugs from the cabinet and cream from the refrigerator, setting them on the counter for the H&N staffers in her kitchen as if they are family before filling each cup.
Daughter Chandler Bobbitt also stops in to the kitchen for a cup and a friendly chat.
“We’re big on hospitality,” Alisha says.
Considering all they have been through in the last four years, Alisha and Chandler exude an infectious joy and peace. Their demeanor that can only be explained through the family’s shared faith and hope in Jesus Christ.
Alicia’s daughter and Chandler’s older sister, Hayden (Crebbin) Palm, passed away from Merkel Cell Carcinoma on Nov. 7, 2017.
“I think the good days are like, ‘Yeah, I really miss my sister but like — holy cow, how can you see all this and walk through all this and not see the greater purpose,’” Chandler said.
That’s why this isn’t a sad story. Hayden — often and lovingly called “Hade” by her mother — didn’t see it that way. Her husband, Adam Palm, and the rest of the family don’t either.
“Those are her words, not ours,” Alisha said.
Hayden chronicled her experiences, her hopes, her dreams, her fears, and everything in between from the diagnosis to just before her death in a blog called “The Merkel Miracle: The Art of Celebrating Cancer.”
Her family is sharing her wisdom and message of hope through an adapted compilation of her posts in the book, “This Is Not A Sad Story,” published by Maverick Publications in Bend. The book will be revealed at a celebratory release party on Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Ninth Street Venue in downtown Klamath Falls. The evening event is sold out, but there will be additional opportunities to buy the book locally.
The event will benefit The Courage Award, a financial award created by coaching staff at Henley High School, and inspired by Hayden’s life.
Hayden’s dad, Rob Crebbin; her husband, Adam Palm; and Henley High football coach Alex Stork will speak at the event. Two individuals who have overcome adversity have received the $250 award so far, and the goal is to raise the amount to $500, according to Stork.
“We chose the award to honor her legacy and the grit and perseverance that she showed through her battle with cancer,” Stork said.
“Alisha and Rob wanted the award to go to a student in whatever endeavor they chose, whether it was going on a trip or attending a college or going to a trade school,” Stork added.
Stork emphasized the award was also meant to honor Hayden’s dad, Rob Crebbin, who has served as a junior varsity coach at Henley High and a teacher at Henley Middle School.
“It should really be a special night,” Stork said.
Stork hopes Hayden’s legacy lives on through all of the schools that she attended: Shasta Elementary, Triad School, Henley Middle and Henley High School.
The family emphasized that the award, while not created by them, embodies everything Hayden was about. It’s also a way to help a community that has supported them.
“It’s another seed that is poured into a heart and a mind,” Alisha said. “You can face hard things – persevere. You’re not alone in this; there’s help; there’s hope.
“Courage is not character, courage is a moment when faced with a decision, you rise to have courage,” Alisha added. “It’s not the absence of fear; it’s doing what you’re called to do … and knowing that on the other side of it, there’s a better thing waiting for you.”
The event is being held on the second anniversary of Hayden’s death, not to mourn her but to celebrate her life and impact.
“We’ve already had our season of mourning for Hayden,” Alisha said.
“I don’t mean to minimize grief. We still grieve, and now it’s just different. Now it’s, let’s steal it back and make it a celebration, and it honors Hade with great purpose.”
From blog to book
Family members have each written about Hayden in the book based on her blog, in addition to Hayden’s own words of wisdom. Alisha spent hours mining “nuggets” from each of Hayden’s blog posts to include in the book.
Alisha left the kitchen and returned with a thick stack of papers – the blog in total – that had been edited for the book.
“I had to read through that blog a billion times,” Alisha said. “Our goal was to preserve Hade’s words and her voice and the rawness of the blog.”
The posts have been read in more than 30 countries and have impacted countless lives.
“She was a gifted writer, she adored people, and she was an excellent storyteller,” Alisha recalled. “The goal is to get it in people’s hands.”
“We’re doing everything we can on a small scale to get it out there.”
The family is amazed at how things have come together for them, both leading up to and following Hayden’s death.
“This was not wasted. This was not for nothing,” Chandler said.
“It’s easier to see it now, looking back on it.”
A storyteller-adventurer at heart
Alisha remembers the day Hayden, her oldest daughter, was born.
“She came three weeks early, and that is the story of Hayden’s life,” Alisha said. “She was full of surprises, energy, ‘I’m-going-to-go-to-my-own-drummer,’” she continued with a laugh. “She was a spark and so much passion and such adventure.
“Hade was very fiercely independent,” Alisha added. “Not afraid of anything, adventuresome, and just over the top passionate about traveling and people.
“Until the day she died, she lived with great courage, great passion.”
Chandler, who goes by “Sis,” agreed.
“She was just always the one to go first and always the one to shield me from the world,” Chandler said.
“That’s just who she was; she was a protector and was very bold and adventurous.”
These traits were especially put to use in 2015 when she was diagnosed with cancer.
Alisha encouraged her to journal privately about her experiences.
She recalled Hayden saying that if she was going to say something about this, it was going to be for the whole world to hear.
Long before she was diagnosed with cancer, her family remembers, Hayden loved to tell stories.
She got a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket at 16, and shared the stories she found on a MySpace blog at the time.
She was a natural storyteller and a wonderful photographer, which paired nicely with her sister, who is a videographer.
“She loved to tell people stories,” Alisha said.
A match made
in Heaven
Her passion for storytelling even led her to meet her husband, Adam.
Hayden studied at Moody Bible Institute in Spokane, where she continued to share stories by starting “Humans of Moody,” based on “Humans of New York.” She interviewed about 300 of the 700 people on campus.
“She knew a lot of people,” Alisha said.
One of those 700 students was Adam, although they never met while they were students.
And once they did? It was a meet-cute story to rival any Hallmark movie.
Alisha smiles describing the love story. She said Hayden had already had one face-altering surgery at that point.
“She had lost half of her smile, she’d lost her dimple,” Alisha said.
“And yet … he loved that kid, and married her. That is like a true life fairytale.
“They loved adventure, and he was just the perfect fit for her,” Alisha added.
Instead of stepping back from life during chemotherapy, she continued to dive in head first, determined to adventure to Europe with her husband during chemotherapy.
“The doctors said to her, ‘You need to just be calm,’” Alisha recalled.
But Hayden still had dreams to fulfill, and Adam was a willing co-adventurer.
“She came home and said to us, ‘Adam and I are going to go to Europe,’” Alisha said. “That was her.”
“She still presented herself in Europe … I mean, who does that?” Alisha added. “Most people will just be like, I’m just going to go in my room and stay under the covers. But that was not Hade, and that was not Adam. And so they went and had not a perfect time, but they had quite an adventure.”
Despite the growth of tumors in her body after her European trip – more than 20 at one point – she took her husband to see popular Christian rapper Lecrae perform in Sacramento two days before she passed away.
“Talk about living your life till the very last moment,” Alisha said.
Community
support
Hayden’s story continued to reach far and wide even after her death.
Adam reached out to Lecrae, whom the pair had met at the conference. The artist posted a photo of himself taken with the pair at the concert and a link to her blog on his Instagram page.
“She would be ecstatic and proud and humbled,” Alisha said.
The family is humbled as well, said Alisha, by all the support they have received from those throughout the whole community, both near and far.
A northern California camp where Hayden spent her first days after being diagnosed with cancer was a God-sent wraparound level of support for the family.
“Even though the Lord was going to bring some very hard things in our life, he was going to surround us down there with all these praying people, all these loving kids,” Alisha said.
She and her family credit the Klamath Falls community with offering the same kind of support that has made all the difference for their family.
More in
the works
Stay tuned for more from the Crebbin family: Alisha wants to continue to find ways to tell Hayden’s story and is considering writing about Hayden’s life through a screenplay for a film.
“I would like to tell her story … I lived the story, so every time I read one of Hade’s blogs, I have 20 things I know behind the scenes,” Alisha said.