A Pacific Terrace neighborhood mother of two was planning to host a Saint Patrick’s Day party on Tuesday, but instead found a way for her family and others to celebrate the Luck O’ the Irish using a little creativity and social distancing.
Jacqueline Mack, 34, posted to the neighborhood’s Facebook page on Tuesday encouraging families with children to go on “a family Shamrock hunt” in the neighborhood. Mack encouraged crafting and posting Shamrocks to the front of windows in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day.
Whether it’s a family walk or a drive to find the shamrocks, she sees it as a way to help children to continue to celebrate the holiday.
“I just thought it was fun and cute,” Mack said. “There’s a lot of younger families right now and so, I just thought it would be a way for all of us to do something with our kids that wasn’t crazy hard.
“I’m a nurse – I am not crafty in the least bit, but I can totally make a shamrock and tape it on my window,” she added with a laugh.
Her 5-1/2-year-old son J.J., got in on the fun, too.
“It’s a great opportunity for art... We did some glitter, we did some glue, we did some pipe cleaners and he practiced cutting,” Mack said.
Mack said her family took a drive, including with 1-year-old daughter Jo, but a walk could work just as well.
Mack also has the same idea to celebrate Easter – with Easter eggs in the windows – as the holiday comes closer.
She thinks it’s an idea that could be well received in a lot of neighborhoods, including the Mills Additiona area, Moyina Heights, and North Hills area.
The idea to create and post shamrocks started when Mack saw a similar idea posted by a friend in Texas.
It seemed a perfect fit for a community-oriented neighborhood she’s always called home.
Mack said she and her husband have lived in three different houses in Pacific Terrace neighborhood.
“I like how small it is and how all of the houses have different architecture,” Mack said. “And how most of the people who live here have lived here forever or they’re just coming into the neighborhood.”