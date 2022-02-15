Multiple Klamath Falls swimmers are state championship bound after strong showings at the district meet in Cottage Grove over the weekend.
In the girls’ events, Henley drummed up the most points in the 10-team meet. On the boys’ side, Klamath Union finished the highest of any Klamath Falls team with a third-place finish.
However, swimmers qualify for the state meet as individuals or as relay teams and based off their performances at Cottage Grove, athletes from either Klamath Union or Henley will be featured in almost every event at the OSAA’s 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championship meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center this coming Saturday.
This past weekend, two of the top girls’ relay teams in Klamath Falls got the district meet started with a close and record-breaking race in the 200-yard medley relay.
Henley’s relay team — composed of Brenna Morgan, Lauren Wilkinson, Kinsey Hullman and Jamie Whitaker — just barely edged out the second-place KU team with a 2:04.69 finish.
Klamath Union’s team — Brooke Nelson, Grace Keyser, Paige Orlando and Isa Coffman — finished with a 2:04.79 time, beating out the third place team by four seconds.
That relay time also smashed a KU school record which had stood since 1998, Heather Shaffer, KU’s head coach, said in an email. The previous record was 2:07.85.
Those two relay teams will meet again on Saturday with Henley getting the third overall seed and Klamath Union not far behind in fifth of 12 teams.
A few swimmers also qualified for multiple events at the state meet, Henley’s Brenna Morgan will be swimming in two relays and a pair of individual events — including one race as the No. 5 seed in the 100-yard freestyle.
The same can be said for the senior Hullman — who is slated as the No. 4 seed in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
Klamath Union’s Orlando will enter the state meet looking to defend her previous state title in the 50-yard freestyle event while also potentially grab a state title in the 100-yard freestyle race. This year, the senior is ranked as the No. 3 seed in the 50-yarder and the No. 2 seed — the highest of any Klamath Falls’ swimmer — in the 100-yard event.
On the boys’ side, KU sophomore Dominic Armijo will swim in four different events while Henley’s Michael Baizotti will represent the Hornets in three different events.
Below is a full list of all of the local state qualifiers from the district meet. The event title, state seed, athlete, school and qualifying times are listed. Some events may feature multiple athletes.
State qualifiers
GIRLS
(State seed)
200-yard medley relay — (3) Henley: Brenna Morgan, Lauren Wilkinson, Kinsey Hullman, Jamie Whitaker, 2 minutes, 4.69 seconds; (5) Klamath Union: Brooke Nelson, Grace Keyser, Paige Orlando, Isa Coffman, 2:04.79. 200 individual medley — (7) Brenna Morgan, Henley, 2:26.74.
50 freestyle — (3) Paige Orlando, Klamath Union, 25.30. 100 butterfly — (4) Kinsey Hullman, Henley, 1:04.24; (10) Jana Morgan, Henley, 1:14.07.
100 freestyle — (2) Paige Orlando, Klamath Union, 55.98; (5) Brenna Morgan, Henley, 58.87. 500 freestyle — (10) Jana Morgan, Henley, 6:02.04.
200 freestyle relay — (4) Henley: Jamie Whitaker, Kinsey Hullman, Malia Mick, Brenna Morgan, 1:48.85. 100 backstroke — (4) Kinsey Hullman, Henley, 1:03.90; (8) Brooke Nelson, Klamath Union, 1:06.81.
400 freestyle relay — (8) Henley: Malia Mick, Katie Myron, Lauren Wilkinson, Jana Morgan, 4:24.61.
BOYS
(state seed)
200-yard medley relay — (12) Klamath Union: Gus Hendrix, Carson Joyner, Dominic Armijo, Kyle Cloninger, 2:01.04. 200 freestyle — (12) Kyle Cloninger, Klamath Union, 2:09.75.
200 individual medley — (12) Dominic Armijo, Klamath Union, 2:23.99. 50 freestyle — (7) Michael Baizotti, Henley, 24.14.
100 butterfly — (11) Dominic Armijo, Klamath Union, 1:03.16. 100 freestyle — (7) Michael Baizotti, Henley, 53.35.
500 freestyle — (12) Gus Hendrix, Klamath Union, 5:35.11. 200 freestyle relay — (10) Klamath Union: Dominic Armijo, Carson Joyner, Kyle Cloninger, Gus Hendrix, 1:44.61.
400 freestyle relay — (11) Henley: Andrew Edwards, Drew Lawler, Kelly Armantrout, Michael Baizotti, 4:01.16.