Subhead:  Teams win over $16k in seed money

Innovative Oregon Institute of Technology student entrepreneurs competed April 21 for $19,000 in seed money to turn their product ideas and prototypes into real businesses. The winning concept, developed by students Gabbi Pech and Hayden Pech, known as team Stellarum Publishing, is a customizable planning notebook and companion app that can be used to organize tabletop role playing games.

 Oregon Tech’s Catalyze Klamath Challenge has been a huge success for student competitors and the Klamath Falls community. Over the past eight years, student and alumni teams have competed for nearly $100,000 in prize money and services, setting up businesses throughout Klamath Falls.

 The seven project teams who presented at Catalyze are:

Find New Trails

Bradley Everest, 2023, Business - Marketing

Michael Drury, 2023, Business - Management

Hemp Project

Luke Hongel, 2025, Mechanical Engineering

Ezra Neese, 2025, Electrical Engineering

Joshua Moore, 2025, Renewable Energy Engineering

Klamath Angel Mobile Health

Chrys Chan, 2022, Information Technology

Le Quynh Dao Nguyen, 2022, Information Technology

National Early Response Firefighting System (NERFS)

Graeme Wiltrout, 2026, Dual Computer & Software Engineering

Eddie Medina, 2024, Software Engineering Technology*

Jemisha Vargas, 2025, Software Engineering Technology

Marcus Delamarter, 2023, Mechanical Engineering

Fletcher Stults, 2023, Mechanical Engineering

Toby Ruston, 2025, Mechanical Engineering

Pelican Plaza - Food Trucks on Main

Matt Volpe, 2023, Embedded Systems

Eren Bikmaz, 2022, Software Engineering Technology

Niles Walter, 2023, Manufacturing Engineering Technology

Solaband

Mariano Segura, 2022, Mechanical Engineering

Hanna Wolf, 2022, Renewable Energy Engineering

Stellarum Publishing

Gabbi Pech, 2022, Business - Marketing

Hayden Pech, 2022, Business - Marketing

 * Eddie Medina passed away in February 2022.

 Throughout the event, finalists presented and defended their business plans to judges John Lamy, Lamy Consulting; Randy Cox, KCEDA; Heather Harter, Chamber of Commerce; Richard La China, Ninja Mountain Mike Performance; and Kingsley Kelley, KOBI-TV/KOTI-TV.

 The winning projects were:

First Place – Stellarum Publishing: $6,000 prize

Second Place - Solaband: $4,000 prize

Third Place – Klamath Angel Mobile Health: $2,000 prize

Entrepreneur in Action – Stellarum Publishing: $1,000 prize

People’s Choice – National Early Response Firefighting System: $1,000 prize

 Additionally, NERFS and Klamath Angel Mobile Health were awarded $2,500 each from Invent Oregon (InventOR) to further develop their business plans and compete against other colleges and universities in the statewide InventOR competition on June 24.

 The 2022 Catalyze Challenge is supported by investments from community sponsors: AVISTA, Business Oregon, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship, VertueLab, Oregon Small Business Development Center, and the Wendt Family Foundation.

 For more information regarding the Catalyze Klamath Falls Challenge, visit www.oit.edu/catalyze.

