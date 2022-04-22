Subhead: Teams win over $16k in seed money
Innovative Oregon Institute of Technology student entrepreneurs competed April 21 for $19,000 in seed money to turn their product ideas and prototypes into real businesses. The winning concept, developed by students Gabbi Pech and Hayden Pech, known as team Stellarum Publishing, is a customizable planning notebook and companion app that can be used to organize tabletop role playing games.
Oregon Tech’s Catalyze Klamath Challenge has been a huge success for student competitors and the Klamath Falls community. Over the past eight years, student and alumni teams have competed for nearly $100,000 in prize money and services, setting up businesses throughout Klamath Falls.
The seven project teams who presented at Catalyze are:
Find New Trails
Bradley Everest, 2023, Business - Marketing
Michael Drury, 2023, Business - Management
Hemp Project
Luke Hongel, 2025, Mechanical Engineering
Ezra Neese, 2025, Electrical Engineering
Joshua Moore, 2025, Renewable Energy Engineering
Klamath Angel Mobile Health
Chrys Chan, 2022, Information Technology
Le Quynh Dao Nguyen, 2022, Information Technology
National Early Response Firefighting System (NERFS)
Graeme Wiltrout, 2026, Dual Computer & Software Engineering
Eddie Medina, 2024, Software Engineering Technology*
Jemisha Vargas, 2025, Software Engineering Technology
Marcus Delamarter, 2023, Mechanical Engineering
Fletcher Stults, 2023, Mechanical Engineering
Toby Ruston, 2025, Mechanical Engineering
Pelican Plaza - Food Trucks on Main
Matt Volpe, 2023, Embedded Systems
Eren Bikmaz, 2022, Software Engineering Technology
Niles Walter, 2023, Manufacturing Engineering Technology
Solaband
Mariano Segura, 2022, Mechanical Engineering
Hanna Wolf, 2022, Renewable Energy Engineering
Stellarum Publishing
Gabbi Pech, 2022, Business - Marketing
Hayden Pech, 2022, Business - Marketing
* Eddie Medina passed away in February 2022.
Throughout the event, finalists presented and defended their business plans to judges John Lamy, Lamy Consulting; Randy Cox, KCEDA; Heather Harter, Chamber of Commerce; Richard La China, Ninja Mountain Mike Performance; and Kingsley Kelley, KOBI-TV/KOTI-TV.
The winning projects were:
First Place – Stellarum Publishing: $6,000 prize
Second Place - Solaband: $4,000 prize
Third Place – Klamath Angel Mobile Health: $2,000 prize
Entrepreneur in Action – Stellarum Publishing: $1,000 prize
People’s Choice – National Early Response Firefighting System: $1,000 prize
Additionally, NERFS and Klamath Angel Mobile Health were awarded $2,500 each from Invent Oregon (InventOR) to further develop their business plans and compete against other colleges and universities in the statewide InventOR competition on June 24.
The 2022 Catalyze Challenge is supported by investments from community sponsors: AVISTA, Business Oregon, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship, VertueLab, Oregon Small Business Development Center, and the Wendt Family Foundation.
For more information regarding the Catalyze Klamath Falls Challenge, visit www.oit.edu/catalyze.