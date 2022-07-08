When Leroy Cabral landed an interview for the position of executive director at the United Way of the Klamath Basin, they told him to bring his wife along with him. They traveled up through California, witnessing a deep December snow before coming upon Klamath Falls for the first time.
“It looked like a picturesque little town covered in snow,” Cabral said.
Though Cabral didn’t realize it at the time, the fact that he was told to bring along his wife may have signaled United Way’s intention to offer him the job. He’d received a glowing recommendation from the West Region Director and had done good work during his 10 years as associate executive director in Modesto, Calif.
He agreed to a five-year plan in Klamath Falls, figuring that he’d move on afterward and join a larger community.
Instead, after 33 years of service in the Klamath Basin, Cabral will be retiring at the end of the year. His exit leaves an opening for the executive director position; United Way is accepting applications through Friday, July 15.
The United Way is one of the world’s largest nonprofit organizations, with each location serving its own community by providing funding to local nonprofit agencies. The United Way of the Klamath Basin provides funds to 32 program services, helping to address the issues that are most important to Klamath County such as substance abuse, child abuse and hunger.
District Director Nora Foster of Lutheran Community Services works for one of the nonprofits served by United Way. She has worked directly with Cabral to address some of the community’s challenges.
“We do mental health counseling and alcohol and drug counseling, and it’s always been something that he’s passionate about, to make sure that we’re able to continue to offer those services in our community,” she said.
“Probably one of the most giving people that I’ve ever met,” she said of Cabral.
Cabral took his first United Way job in Fresno, Calif., in 1978 after studying public relations at Fresno State. He studied the history of the Fresno location before his interview and discovered they had been embroiled in controversy.
Rather than ignore or run from it, he brought the controversy up in his interview, asking how they’d handled it, and offering suggestions for what they could have done differently. He was offered the job before he left the room.
“No matter what kind of job you’re applying for you should really do your homework,” Cabral said. “I would hope that when people apply for the executive director’s job here that they would do their homework. They’d go on our website, do a little history.”
Despite the passion that drove him to the position, Cabral experienced some early growing pains when he gave his first United Way presentation.
“It was with the Fresno County Government Employee Campaign,” Cabral said. “They ate me alive. I didn’t have all the answers. I didn’t quite know the process, what was going on. It was one of those scenarios, and they were an unruly little bunch too.”
The next time he presented to the group, Cabral was a different person. He had gathered knowledge and experience and he took charge of the meeting.
His experience served him well when he transferred to Modesto a year and a half after beginning in Fresno. As the associate director of the United Way there, he brought new ideas that increased income to a location where donations had been flat for years.
“I developed a real simple concept,” said Cabral. “Give a buck or two a week. That’s all you gotta do.”
By appealing to small donors and encouraging them to incrementally increase their gifts, the Modesto United Way location began to thrive.
“In three years, under my campaign direction and strategy, we went from raising $450,000 to almost $1.1 million,” Cabral said.
Cabral worked as associate executive director for most of the 1980s, and during his time there, the AIDS epidemic began to sweep through the country.
“AIDS was a national issue,” Cabral said, “but people didn’t want to talk about it. I talked about it. We funded the county health program to educate the community on AIDS and a lot of the older traditional folks actually got back in touch with us and complimented us on having the courage to fund such an organization.”
After 10 years in Modesto, Cabral joined the United Way of the Klamath Basin in 1989 as executive director where Joan Staunton served as his first volunteer campaign chairperson.
A year later, Cabral began the Key Club, which recognizes donors who contribute especially generous gifts to the United Way. Key Club membership began at $250 in 1990, was later bumped to $500, and now sits at $1,000. Key Club members gifted United Way with $212,564 in 2021.
In 1996, Cabral had the honor of watching his daughter compete in the Olympic trials in the 1500-meter race. She was unable to make the Olympics, having fractured her foot in a previous regional event.
Still, Cabral found a different way to participate in the Olympic Games thanks to United Way’s partnership with the Olympics. For the first time, they were going to have an Olympic train used to deliver the Olympic torch to different parts of the country, and Klamath had its own train depot.
“It was my honor to organize the first Olympic torch relay that came to Klamath Falls on a beautiful Olympic train in 1996,” said Cabral. “We provided breakfast to more than 1,500 spectators at the station and cheered as Dick Ledgerwood and 10 other Oregonians carried the torch through our city.”
While big events like the Olympic Games and big campaigns like the Key Club have helped shape Cabral’s impact on the community, it is the personal stories of those helped by United Way and its partner organizations that perhaps stand out the most.
Cabral spoke emotionally when he discussed the lives that he’s seen changed and even saved during his time as executive director.
“I talked to a woman who was about 64 years old who was at the crisis center because she’d been verbally abused by her husband for 40 years,” Cabral said. “It took her a long time to make that phone call and to go to the crisis center, and she left him because he continued to abuse her. And they took care of her. And she was able to stay there for about eight months. They did job training with her and counseling. She got her courage back and her independence. They helped her get a place to live.”
Of the nonprofits that United Way works with, Cabral said, “A lot of these agencies, they either improve your life, your quality of life, or they save your life.”
While Cabral is leaving his position as executive director, he doesn’t plan to go far, except perhaps when he vacations. He said that he might write a book about the nonprofit sector and volunteerism.
As for the United Way of the Klamath Basin, Cabral doesn’t expect its impact to slow down in his absence.
“Trust me, my ego is not that damn big,” Cabral said. “This thing will live on forever. The United Way is a powerful force for good.”
An executive search committee will be reviewing applications for the executive director position starting around July 20. To receive a job description, or to send your resume and cover letter to apply for the position, contact United Way Executive Search Committee at United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third St. in Klamath Falls, OR 97601, or send an email to uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.