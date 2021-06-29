Huffman- Nancy Huffman, Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tulelake.
Case- Teresa Diane Clark Case, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at O-Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel.
Anderson- Tim, Memorial will be July 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park in Klamath Falls, any questions, call John at 541-425- 1515
McClellan- Janice Muriel, Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Moore Park.
Merriman- Ruth, Celebration of Life July 10, 2021 from 12 — 5 p.m. at Merrill Recreation Hall, 301 E. 2nd St.
Sigado- Linda Ann, memorial service is at Thrive Church, 235 Laguna St. Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Riker- Joseph T. Riker III, celebration of life at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, on July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.