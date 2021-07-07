Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

McClellan- Janice Muriel, Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Moore Park.

Bozgoz- Kathleen, Celebration of Life July 9, 2021, 3 p.m. at Klamath Christian Center, 6100 Church Hill Drive.

Merriman- Ruth, Celebration of Life July 10, 2021 from 12 — 5 p.m. at Merrill Recreation Hall, 301 E. 2nd St.

Wagner- Herbert C., memorial service is at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 235 Laguna St. Klamath Falls, on July 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Sigado- Linda Ann, memorial service is at Thrive Church, 235 Laguna St. Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Wise- Karen J., memorial service is at First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Riker- Joseph T. Riker III, celebration of life at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, on July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.

King- Gerald, funeral service at Eagle Point National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd., Eagle Point, on July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.

