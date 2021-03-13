Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Davis, Francis "Frankie" Elaine, 70, Saturday March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery

Moore, Jerry L., 72, March 13, 11 a.m. at Shasta Way Christian Church

