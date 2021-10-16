Burt — Joyce Daun, Celebration of Life, Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at Shasta Way Christian Church, with a reception to follow.

Oatman — Jeanene. Memorial service Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls. Potluck dinner after service, internment at Mt. Laki Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Graves — Larry Graves Sr., Celebration of Life at 17957 S. Poe Valley Road, Klamath Falls, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.

Coffman — Kacey Edward. Celebration of Life memorial at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Moore Park, Klamath Falls. Just look for the blue balloons.

Britton — Bob. Celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 23, Merrill Civic Center, 1-4 p.m.

Derrah — Whitney. Memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at Yesterday’s Plaza,125 N 9th Street, Klamath Falls to remember our wonderful friend.

