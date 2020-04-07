Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingsley Field is weighing whether to hold or postpone the 17th Annual Sentry Eagle Open House and air-to-air combat exercise in July, according to 173rd Fighter Wing Master Sergeant Jeff Thompson on Monday.
Sentry Eagle is known as the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air mock exercise in the Lower 48, according to Thompson. Kingsley Field last hosted the event in 2017, and drew about 10,000 attendees. The 2020 Sentry Eagle, which is currently still being planned for this summer, was expected to draw more than 50 fighters and tankers from all over the United States, according to a news release in December.
“Right now, they haven’t made the decision,” Thompson said.
“We’ll see,” he added. “Things will have to change and change for the better I think before it could happen.”
The event is normally held every two years, but was postponed last summer due to construction projects on the ramp, flight line, and across the base, according to a news release in October.
In other Kingsley Field news, and following the base’s announcement that one airman had tested positive for COVID-19, Thompson said the base will not be releasing any more information internally or externally as to whether there are new cases among base personnel.
“We have been directed that we are not to report any new cases, that it will aggregated at the service level,” Thompson said via phone. “It’s an operational security measure because we do need to remain ready in the face of whatever we’re tasked with.”
He said any new cases will not be divulged to those on the base but will be kept confidential.
“The information will be passed along to our parent service, which is the U.S. Air Force, and they’ll release that number,” he added.
Thompson said the base is taking aggressive measures in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and following orders from the base’s commander-in-chief, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
That includes making it mandatory that all of its essential workers on base maintain six feet of social distance for those who do have to interact with people on base, and that they do so with a mask, according to Thompson.
“It’s extremely important that us and our members comply with the governor’s executive order, to maintain social distance, to remain in place,” Thompson said.
“Our members have been tasked to do that, to carry out those measures, so we feel like it’s pretty aggressive that they’re expected to comply with that.
“We’re also asking all of our members, whether civilian or airmen, to carry out the same cleaning procedures, the sanitization procedures at home as we’re doing around the office,” he added.
Thompson said all security forces, including Kingsley Fire, who are required to be on base have personal protective equipment (PPE).
“They are maintaining the safety and security of the base,” Thompson said. “It’s a requirement.
“Those folks who aren’t mission-essential … people are teleworking, trying to remain away and socially distant for the duration of this.”
Kingsley Field first responders have access to adequate amounts of PPE to respond to COVID-19 cases at this time, according to Thompson in an email Monday afternoon.
Kingsley Field firefighters have support agreements with the local community to respond to imminent threats, such as military vehicle accidents and structure fires.
“The base will continue to respond to these events even if one of the involved parties has COVID,” according to a statement provided by Thompson.
“We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Kingsley Field personnel and their families live, work and attend school in this community and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus.”
When asked if Kingsley Field was able to share PPE with other agencies in the community, Kingsley Field released the following statement: “Kingsley Field will continue to support our local community and has provided medical equipment to support local needs. Requests for additional equipment and personnel support will be submitted through the state to identify needs and prioritization of effort. Kingsley Field stands ready to support the needs of the Governor and the state of Oregon during this unique time.”