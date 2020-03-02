Two men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Sky Lake Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting that occurred right before midnight at Plaza Manor Mobile Home Park, 2400 block of Summers Lane in Klamath Falls, according to Klamath County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Chris Kaber.
Kaber said the department is still looking for a suspect in regards to the incident.
Upon arriving on scene, deputies discovered the two individuals with gunshot wounds and deputies immediately began rendering first aid, according to a news release. Both individuals were later transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center by Klamath County Fire District No. 1.
“All our deputies behaved admirably,” Kaber said in a phone interview with H&N.
“One of our deputies saved the life of one of these men,” Kaber added.
The status of the individuals who were taken to Sky Lakes is currently unknown.
“Due to the sensitivity of certain elements of the investigation, KCSO is not providing any further information at this time,” Kaber said in a news release. “We will provide further information when investigators determine if it is appropriate to do so.”
