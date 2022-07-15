CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Douglas Emhoff, American’s second gentleman, made his first-ever visit to Crater Lake National Park on Thursday and came away impressed.
“I woke up in [Washington] D.C. and here I am in paradise,” Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, gee-whizzed before a joint appearance with National Park Service Director Chuck Sams and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
Noting he had not previously visited Crater Lake, Emhoff laughingly said, “At first when I looked at it I couldn’t believe it was real.”
Emhoff, Brown and Sams spent an active day at Crater Lake under the guidance of park Superintendent Craig Ackerman. Thursday morning they, along with staff and Secret Service escorts, drove around Rim Drive, stopping for the short hike at Sun Notch, pausing at the Phantom Ship and Cloudcap overlooks and eating lunch at the Whitebark Pine picnic area.
During an afternoon stop open to media representatives at Rim Drive’s Diamond Lake Overlook, Emhoff, Sams and Brown talked briefly with five park fire crew members before making a final group visit at The Watchman Overlook. At both stops, all three effusively praised fire crews and managers for their ongoing efforts to fight and prevent the ongoing rash of wildfires that have raged through Crater Lake, Southern Oregon and the West Coast in recent years.
“This is very personal to the vice president,” Emhoff said, noting he and his wife are both Californians, where fires have damaged and destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres, including the current Washburn Fire threatening giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park.
Crater Lake Chief of Integrated Resources and Fire Jennifer Gibson discussed aspects of the park’s fire management plan, noting that since 2015 fires in the park and elsewhere have become “larger and scarier.”
Ed Waldron, the park’s fire management officer, echoed Gibson’s comments about the increased numbers and sizes of fires, noting that since 2015 fires have burned 40 percent to 50 percent of the park. He said the fear of wildfire “keeps me up at night.” He said the Biden-Harris Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which provides more than $5 billion to address wildfire risk reduction and response, “is a big thing,” that will help fund many aspects related to fires, such as funding for archeological and cultural concerns.
Sams, who visited Crater Lake earlier this year, discussed ongoing efforts to coordinate fire management resources between various federal agencies, including the National Park Service and Forest Service. He noted his son is involved in fire-fighting management.
Referring to the Infrastructure Bill and the increased emphasis on managing forests to reduce massive burns, Sams insisted, “It’s extremely important we make those investments now.”
Noting the increased frequency and severity of fires, Sams also expressed concern because, “They’re no longer just a [fire] season, it’s year-round.”
Brown said she is “incredibly grateful” for ongoing efforts to create a “healthier landscape” to help prevent wildfires, and expressed hope state and other agencies can work with the Klamath Tribes on fire-related matters.
Brown, Sams and Emhoff later drove to the nearby Watchman Overlook. Following a short walk through the area known as “The Corrals,” which overlooks Wizard Island and provides stunning, expansive views of the lake and its ragged, rugged caldera, the three met collectively and, later, individually, with the small media contingent.
Emhoff said he, Brown and Sams had largely talked about fire-related matters during the drive around the lake, talking “in part about fire, not only here, but in all national parks all over the United States.”
He noted unspecified “millions of dollars” from the infrastructure bill is designated for Crater Lake. “This something that going to be long-term,” Emhoff said of channeling funds to prevent and fight fires.
On a personal note, he said that although this was his first visit to “see this paradise,” his parents had previously visited Crater Lake. Emhoff said when he asked his father his impressions of the lake, he was told it’s among his favorites.
Since becoming second gentleman, Emhoff said he’s visited 40 states and traveled to several countries. “I’m only the first second gentleman because she (his wife Kamala Harris) is the first female vice president.” In his role, Emhoff said during his travels “I get to meet amazing people.” Noting he was spending a few days in Oregon, he said, “I’m really happy to be in Oregon … to look at and appreciate all the natural beauty here.”
Brown echoed Emhoff, saying, “It doesn’t get any better than this,” referring to the view of the lake and Wizard Island.
Brown and Emhoff left the park Thursday afternoon and traveled to Eugene, where he attended and made remarks at Friday’s opening ceremonies for the World Athletics Championships. Prior to the ceremonies, he and Brown greeted youth flag bearers from across Oregon, participated in a round-table discussion on raising awareness of mental health, and greeted Team USA athletes competing in the games. After Friday events, Emhoff joined World Athletics President Sebastian Coe to present medals to winners of the 4- by-400-meter relays.