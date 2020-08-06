A 64-year-old Klamath County man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to two, according to Klamath County Public Health.
The man, who had unknown underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus before he died at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The announcement of his death comes on the heels of the 200th case of COVID-19 reported earlier this week in the county. The first COVID-19-related death recorded in Klamath County was a 73-year-old Klamath Falls woman on June 30.
Klamath County Public Health said officials are not able to share personal health details related to COVID-19 deaths or regarding underlying conditions, but officials emphasized that residents should continue to take proper precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“It’s another really good reminder that our personal health and the health of our friends and family and those we encounter are our responsibility,” said Valeree Lane, public information officer for Klamath County Public Health. “We can take actions that are going to make our community a safer, healthier place.”
There have been 23 local cases of COVID-19 in the 60-69 age category, according to Klamath County Public Health. The highest number of cases have been in the 30-39 and 40-49 age categories, which have each logged 36 cases. Not far behind is the 50-59 age category, of which there have been 35 cases. Fourteen of the 201 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Klamath County have been hospitalized.
Lane emphasized that there shouldn’t be a fear of contagion within the community.
“The majority of cases … are tracked back to a connection,” Lane said.
Lane said the likelihood of catching the virus is much higher when in close proximity to a COVID-19-positive individual without a mask for longer than 15 minutes.
“You can’t just briefly encounter someone and catch COVID at this point,” Lane said.
Even still, Lane emphasizes testing and increased access for those who may have barriers in their way.
Klamath Health Partnership will provide free walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
“Most of us tend to forget that not everyone has the access to get up to the other testing center,” Lane said.
For more information about COVID-19 cases in Klamath County, go online to Klamath County Public Health’s website at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.