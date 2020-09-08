July 5, 1989.
It’s a day burned into Rob Seater’s memory. It’s the day that he, at 19 years old, sold the 1965 Pontiac GTO that he and his parents spent years restoring.
Seater bought the car for $1,500 as a sophomore at Mazama High School. Built in Ventura, California, it was more than 20 years old by the time he got it. It was originally white, both inside and out, before he and his parents painted it red and installed a new black interior. They also helped install a new motor and transmission.
“By my junior year … that was the car I drove through high school,” Seater said.
But the age of 19, the GTO took the back seat to a four-wheel drive vehicle he bought for hunting.
“I thought, ‘I don’t really need this car,’” he said.
He couldn’t afford insurance for two vehicles and sold the GTO for roughly $6,500, not knowing at the time how much he would come to miss it.
His parents Tom and Donna Seater also felt a loss with the sale. They were a big part of its restoration. Seater’s mom even hand-painted emblems on the car.
“We all worked on the car,” Seater said. “It was a family project.”
Then, life happened. Years and people passed.
“My father passed away a little over five years ago,” Seater added. “I lost my mom, my sister and my dad in the span of about 18 months ... It was just the four of us when I was growing up so I lost pretty much all of my direct family.”
Seater, a 1988 Mazama High graduate and now general manager of Klamath Falls Honda/Subaru, said selling the car as a teenager had been one of his life’s great regrets.
“The GTOs are fairly rare,” he said. “We don’t see a lot of them out there.”
But this year restored to him what he thought was lost forever.
It all started when Seater and his oldest son, Drew, started talking about restoring a car as a family project. Drew asked if they could find his the old GTO that his dad was always talking about.
“Yeah, good luck finding that,” Seater thought at the time.
Drew set to work looking for the vehicle online. Drew found it still in the Klamath Falls area. At that point, the owner wasn’t ready to part with the Pontiac. But this summer, while Seater and his son Drew were golfing, they ran into the owner. Friendly banter was exchanged and the owner said: “Make me an offer.”
Seater declined to share how much he paid to get his car back, but he made sure it was enough.
“I made him an offer and he accepted it,” he said.
On July 22, Seater bought back the same car he had sold 31 years prior. And as soon as he got it back home, all the old memories came bubbling back.
“What’s really amazing is when I actually opened the door and sat down in the car, those old cars have their own smell,” Seater added. “The smell brought it back — all the memories.”
Seater recalls his older sister Tammy taking the car out with her friends when she thought he wasn’t looking. Then there were the multiple traffic stops (no tickets, he says) that generally ended with law enforcement admiring the car.
“There were some tears flowing just thinking about my mom, my dad and my sister,” he added. “All the memories over the year of working on that car.”
Seater boasted about the work that the previous owner had put into the car.
“He took unbelievably good care of it,” Seater said. “He replaced the motor, he did a new radiator, did a new rear end in it,” Seater said. “And gracious enough for me to get the opportunity to get it back,” he added.
Seater is especially thankful to his wife, Shannon, for being supportive of the purchase.
With the car in his driveway now, he doesn’t plan to keep it in park. Seater and his son, Drew, drive it to go golfing every Thursday.
“It’s just kind of a neat story to get a second chance,” Seater said. “I’m going to drive it, I’m going to enjoy it. I’m not going to just let it sit and collect dust.”