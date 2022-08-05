Dave Dillon

Dave Dillon, the new executive director of Food Northwest, a regional food processing organization, spent 20 years the Oregon Farm Bureau’s helm.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

If changes in leadership are comparable to shifting seasons, Dave Dillon reckons he’s had a “very long, full season” at the Oregon Farm Bureau.

After 20 years at the state ag group’s helm, Dillon has taken a job at Food Northwest, a regional organization representing food processors.

