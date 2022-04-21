NAWILIWILI, Hawaii — The shoreline heaved in the distance. I tried to track it with my eyes as the windblown waves relentlessly pounded the hull and confused my center of gravity.
We were trolling — dragging lures behind the boat — which ideally means moving in a straight line, but despite the captain’s best efforts to hold that line, the wind had other plans.
When I booked the trip, I dreamed of yellowfin tuna, spearfish, mahi mahi and marlin, but I was told to hope for an easterly wind. Winds from the east are mild, owing to the windbreaks of the other major islands in the Hawaiian chain, but in every other direction, wind in Kauai can be miserable.
Kauai is about as isolated a destination as you’ll find, with nothing but empty ocean between the Garden Island and its nearest neighbors in three directions. As the westernmost major island in the Hawaiian chain, it is exposed to almost 5,000 miles of open ocean before the next major landmass to the west, Taiwan. Alaska’s Aleutian Island chain is the closest northern landmass at 2,300 miles away. To the south, Antarctica floats in icy silence a staggering 6,700 miles away.
With nothing to stop the wind or break the waves it creates, an unbridled zephyr smashes Kauai’s least developed shorelines and any boats foolish enough to venture out from them. Desperate to finally catch a billfish or tuna, I was the fool on one such boat.
Wind-lose
There are serious anglers who experience serious seasickness. I feel bad for them because it’s like having allergies to the cat or dog you love. Despite spending hundreds of hours on fishing boats every year, I can usually keep my lunch down. As long as nobody is smoking, and I can keep my distance from the diesel fumes at the stern, I rarely get sick. It is only in the most violent conditions that I contribute to the ocean’s biomass, conditions like that December day in Kauai.
Arriving early meant nothing because there were only four anglers on the shared charter. I was joined by another solo 30-something who described himself as a “casual angler” and looked like he was auditioning to be the spokesman for a craft beer. When the attractive blonde nurse walked up alone, I couldn’t believe my luck. Seconds later, when her boyfriend joined her, that felt more like it. The couple rarely fished, but they’d grown tired of the softer outdoor pursuits on Kauai and couldn’t take another hike, kayaking trip or skimboarding session. Enter fishing.
Trolling charters operate one of two ways. Ideally, they run some sort of lottery to determine who gets to fight the first fish, second fish and so on. The other option is the captain assigns each a rod. In the latter scenario, sometimes one rod will catch five fish while the others all strike out. Sadly, this captain used the latter option.
This was my fourth or fifth trip trolling for billfish and tuna, and apart from a single, small blackfin tuna just under five pounds with my friend, Dominick Porcelli, I’d been skunked.
That day wasn’t looking promising, either.
The wind was up before the sun, and the cute nurse was the first to start puking. Her boyfriend was down half an hour later, and it was kind of sweet watching them cuddle behind the cabin until you saw the bucket of vile waste in between them. They rallied and each caught fish on their assigned rods, a species of tuna-like fish called the kawakawa or mackerel-tuna. Being hopelessly single and completely fish-obsessed, it’s not often I find a fish I’ve never heard of that swims U.S. waters, but this was one such instance.
The hipster also caught a kawakawa before turning green and finding his own bucket. The couple had rallied a bit, but hipster went down for the count.
Then the nurse caught two more fish, and I tried not to be visibly disappointed.
My rod remained untouched as the wind picked up. The boat was being absolutely throttled this way and that. I’d been on rougher seas exactly one time, and I was getting queasy in a hurry. When the deckhand threw up, I knew it was over.
Though I was nowhere near “vomit-free since ‘93,” I’d had a pretty good run of avoiding seasickness. Before this fateful trip to Kauai in the waning days of 2021, I hadn’t gotten seasick since 2016. This was my 10th charter trip that year, and I’d managed to fish the Florida Keys, the Outer Banks, the Channel Islands, the Oregon Coast and even Kona, Hawaii, without getting sick. I steeled myself and faced into the wind, which often helps combat seasickness. After setting the autopilot, the captain came down to tell us he was thinking about shortening the trip and giving us a partial refund. The other three stricken passengers immediately agreed. I hadn’t caught a fish, but just as I went to protest, my stomach protested being so thoroughly shaken, and I was forced to the rail. Seven years of fortitude ended as I chummed the angry water below. In no time, I had emptied my stomach.
The captain and his mate pulled lines, and we headed in. Standing on land and then brushing my teeth and eating lunch helped overcome the seasickness, but walking away from yet another bluewater trolling trip without a billfish or a tuna left me heartsick.
