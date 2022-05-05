FROSTPROOF, Fla. — While “hoplo” accurately describes my limited jumping ability (my shorter brothers, at 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11 have both dunked while at just under 6-foot-3, I haven’t), it is actually the name of a small, armor-plated catfish from South America.
Like much of Florida’s population, brown hoplos are mouth breathers that will gulp air just like the native bowfin and Florida gar that often share the same waters. Since they breathe air, hoplos are quite tolerant of terrible water quality and can be found in places many fish couldn’t hope to make it.
It’s crazy how empty the majority of the third-most-populous state is. I drove and drove through the dual emptiness and fullness of Florida’s interior. When, at long last, I arrived at the coordinates (provided by my friend Ryan Crutchfield), I was alerted by the too-large gator in the small creek just downstream of the high road bridge. I opted to go upstream instead.
I just couldn’t get a hoplo to bite. I’d been told this spot was as close to a slam-dunk as any for this species, and I was despondent, left holding nothing but denial. Moments later, I was holding da Nile — a very large Nile tilapia, that is. God has a sense of humor.
The hoplos weren’t having it, so I moved up to the road and fished from the bridge. Now, fishing for very small fish from high up on a road bridge with little or no shoulder is not a great idea, and it’s never really worked for me. In fact, it reminds me of a scene from “Arrested Development,” the greatest television series of all time, in which Dr. Tobias Funkë and his wife, Lindsay Bluth-Funkë, discuss a trial separation.
“Well, did it work for those people?” Lindsay asks her husband, a behavior analyst and therapist (which he combines on his business cards, unknowingly, into a darkly comedic term).
“No,” he replies with a chuckle.
“It never does. I mean these people somehow delude themselves into thinking it might work …” he adds, trailing off.
“But it might work for us!” he adds thoughtfully.
So there I was, fishing from the bridge, thinking it might work for me.
I gave myself 30 minutes because making bad decisions is OK if you limit it to a set period of your life, right? That’s why people eventually get over their “party phase” after college, I’m told.
Oh, well. I started packing up. After spending the week before with my family and friends and with limited success fishing, I was starting to feel the loneliness crowd the clarity out of my mind. I still had a month left on this trip, and my mood was still far too dependent on success or failure in fishing for me to fail this early and this often. I was in Florida, and I’d only caught one new species today.
Just as I began to slip into reverie and a YouTube-fueled pity party, my final rod, the one I hadn’t yet reeled in, moved. I waited. Waited. Set the hook. Optimistically, I worked in the small fish. It was a brown hoplo!
Species #273 — brown hoplo (Hoplosternum littorale).
I got the picture I needed and moved on to my next spot, a picturesque little pond even more off the beaten path than the bridge had been. It involved me leaving the pavement and driving in soft, sandy-loam through a palm grove miles from the pavement in deep moon dust. Fortunately,
I couldn’t see any clouds, and the dirt — though soft — was dry enough that I felt soaking my tires in it halfway up the rims was a reasonable risk.
Now, it features prominently in television and movies, but quicksand is both very real and not nearly as horrifying as it’s made out to be — until you find yourself stuck in it. Conditions were perfect for quicksand, and in retrospect, I should’ve seen that driving in, but I was blinded by the possibility of catching a relatively rare species called the redface topminnow. Redface topminnow are just topminnows that exert themselves when not in great shape. Fitting, because the lake was breathtakingly beautiful. Really more of a pond than a lake, the clean (cold for Florida) pond was unspoiled if blackened with tannin.
Though Florida bass and bluegill were abundant, I never saw a single redface topminnow — nor any micro for that matter — and the only red face was mine after striking out on my third target for the day and learning firsthand about quicksand.
I just so happened to be listening to a podcast that referenced quicksand, so that’s why it was on my mind. Sorry if you were thinking I got stuck in it myself, though that would’ve made this slightly more interesting.
