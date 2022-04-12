If you go
Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors/Military $8, Students $5
Call 884-LIVE today to reserve your ticket now!
A film premiere and discussion with Jason Hardrath at the Ross Ragland
The Ross Ragland Theater is excited to present the next film in our Science on Screen series — Journey to 100. Featuring the accomplishments of Bonanza resident and P.E. Teacher, Jason Hardrath. Film Premiere/Q&A will be held Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls.
Teasingly called the “energizer bunny,” Jason Hardrath suffered the trials, tribulations and difficult expectations of his family and peers growing up with ADHD. He learned to channel that energy in the 7th grade by setting physical goals both great and small to clear his cluttered and impulsive mind. Journey to 100 showcases how Hardrath channels that same energy today as a P.E. teacher at Bonanza Elementary School.
Hardrath is the first person to log 100 FKTs (fastest known times) of rigorous, often dangerous physical tests in the extreme conditions of the outdoors. Journey to 100 captures Hardrath’s drive and energy to complete his 100th FKT, and the most difficult physical challenge of his career yet. For his 100th FKT, he set out to tackle The Bulger List: Washington state’s 100 tallest peaks. He accomplished his goal climbing all 100 peaks in just 50 days.
Journey to 100 continuously shows Hardrath's wild passion for the extreme physical tests he puts himself through. He is also just as enthusiastic about providing his students and community with outdoor programs and opportunities. He fundraised with community members to build fun outdoor activities at his school which included a rock-climbing wall. He was also the first teacher in Klamath County to integrate skateboards into elementary PE.
In 2021 the KTA received nearly $10,000 in support of the Bike Skills Park that was installed at Moore Park. Hardrath connected the Klamath Trails Alliance with Athletic Brewing's "Two for the Trails" Grant Program and helped significantly to achieve their fundraising goal. Hardrath continues to this day to guide students on mountain hikes throughout Klamath County.
After the film premiere, Hardrath will lead a discussion more in-depth on his perilous journey featured in Journey to 100 and his plans to encourage and inspire his community through outdoor programs and opportunities.
