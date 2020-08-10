Klamath Falls City Schools will be online-only starting Sept. 8, with the potential for students to attend modified in-person classes in October.
Superintendent Paul Hillyer said the district will reevaluate how and when to move forward with in-person learning.
“Every six weeks, we’ll be determining whether it’s (in-person) learning or remote learning,” Hillyer told H&N on Monday.
The decision to start school via online learning was prompted by KFCS principals.
“The principals really encouraged me to make a decision so that they could do some solid planning for the start of the school year,” Hillyer said. “It’s pretty difficult for them and their teacher teams to plan for the school year when it could be either in-class or distance learning ... that’s what caused me to make a little bit quicker decision than I initially planned.”
Hillyer said school board members agreed that it would also be better for parents if they had more time to plan for the fall.
Still, starting the school year via distance learning places new pressures and challenges on parents.
“We still are looking at what might be allowed from the state level as far as providing daycare in our schools,” Hillyer said. “We’re hoping we could be helping parents out with that but we haven’t heard anything yet as to whether we can offer daycare.”
For now, Hillyer said the district is encouraging parents to be in close contact with their kids’ schools.
“We realize we’re putting them in a very difficult situation,” said Hillyer. “We want to do everything we can to ease the burdens that they inevitably are going to be facing as we go into fall.”
What will distance learning look like?
The district will offer a remote learning system through The River Academy homeschool program for the full 2020-21 school year. The homeschool program is staffed by certified teachers from the district, who will meet with students virtually a couple times a week for tutoring and check-ins.
KFCS purchased the system for this school year to help with instruction, but also to help track attendance and grades, Hillyer said.
Students will be able to check out a Chromebook prior to Sept. 8, which they can use to access online classes. Insurance options are available for families to purchase in case of damage.
Students will use a learning management system called Canvas, the same system that Klamath Community College, Oregon Tech and many other colleges use for their online classes.
Hillyer said teachers can track what students are using the system and will “be able to track real closely on a daily basis which students are doing their job and which are not.”
Hillyer said there will be follow-up on student progress by teachers and more home contacts than in the spring to ensure that students are on track to pass classes.
“We’re doing a lot of training with our teachers before school starts,” Hillyer said.
Modified models for in-person learning
When and if schools resume in person, which could be as early as mid-October depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in Klamath County, the district plans to implement a morning and afternoon model for K-8 students and an altered schedule day for students at Klamath Union High School.
Hillyer said whether the district can reopen classrooms will likely be based on the number of COVID-19 cases that are tallied in September and whether cases will be low enough over a three-week period to meet state guidelines.
“Any way you do this, you’re kind of trying to play the crystal ball a little bit and guess what it’s going to be like the next week and the next two weeks down the road,” Hillyer said. “They’re still not at the level that they need to be in order for us to be back in school.”
In order for the district to reopen even on a partial basis, the county must have fewer than seven total cases county-wide for three weeks in a row. The testing rate must also be 5% or less in both Klamath County and the state for three consecutive weeks. Klamath County has been over the set limits of positive cases for three of the last four weeks, though Hillyer remains optimistic that total cases each week are showing declines.
“It seems to be going the right direction so if that continues, and people wear their masks and do their due diligence, I think there’s a good chance we could be in a good position in October to start school (in-person),” he said.
If and when the district directs schools to reopen their doors, K-8 students will attend a half day of school in two cohorts. One will attend a morning session, and the other will attend an afternoon session, with a two-hour period in between to disinfect the building.
“We are going to go with our a.m./p.m. model ... until a vaccine comes out,” Hillyer said.
Parents and guardians of K-8 students will have the opportunity to request morning or afternoon classes and Hillyer emphasized the district will try as much as possible to meet that request.
KUHS could go to 2 periods per day
When students at Klamath Union High School are able to attend classes in-person, it will be a slightly shortened day to accommodate bus routes. Hillyer said KUHS provides more space for students to socially distance, which will will allow the students to attend in-person sooner.
The school day for high-school students will also look significantly different than in past years. Instead of a seven-period day, students can expect a morning class and an afternoon class for six-weeks at a time.
Students will be taught by two different teachers through out the day — one in the morning and another in the afternoon. The intent is to keep students together and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“It’ll give the kids a much more narrow focus, they won’t have to focus on seven different classes,” Hillyer said. “It’ll be just two at a time.”
“This might end up being the type of model, in one form or another, we might want to continue after the virus is gone,” Hillyer added. “It may not be two classes, maybe it’s four classes or something like that. I think this could help the kids become more successful and not having to focus on so many things.”
For more information about KFCS school and what it will look like this fall, go online at the district's website at http://www.kfalls.k12.or.us/.